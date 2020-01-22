Michael Buble & 5 Seconds Of Summer Join All Star Line-up For FIRE FIGHT AUSTRALIA

The promoters of FIRE FIGHT AUSTRALIA (#FireFightAustralia) today announced their final additions to the already star-studded line-up with global superstar Michael Bublé and Australia's own pop/rock sensation 5 Seconds of Summer confirmed to perform.

Michael Bublé's sheer determination to support the Australian fire relief effort has meant that he will officially be in two places at once by way of a special live cross performance to ANZ Stadium from his sold-out Melbourne show at Rod Laver Arena.

Finalising FIRE FIGHT AUSTRALIA's illustrious list of luminaries is 5 Seconds of Summer who have answered the call to perform in their hometown as part of this historic congregation of talent.

A very limited and final allocation of tickets to FIRE FIGHT AUSTRALIA will be released and available for purchase from 10am (AEDT) TODAY via www.ticketek.com.au . With over 65,000 tickets selling in under 5 hours, this final allocation is expected to sell out in a matter of minutes.

FIRE FIGHT AUSTRALIA runs from 1pm till late at ANZ Stadium, Sydney Olympic Park on Sunday 16 February 2020.

FIRE FIGHT AUSTRALIA will be hosted by writer, actor and comedian Celeste Barber, who has already raised more than $50 million towards bushfire relief through her own record-breaking online appeal.





