Miami Beach Pop Festival Celebrates National Voter Registration Day

Miami Beach Pop Festival has announced a partnership with HeadCount, a non-profit, non-partisan organization that works with music events and entertainers to promote voter registration, to celebrate National Voter Registration Day today.

"Miami Beach Pop is a celebration of community and empowerment. We are proud to partner with HeadCount to empower our community toward positive action," said festival co-founder Paul Peck. "We see this effort in the same way that we view our groundbreaking sustainability initiatives. We as humans are all part of a global community and have to do what we can to protect our shared future. Getting out the vote is essential to ensuring these efforts."

There are now more Millennials eligible to vote than any other generation. Unfortunately, according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics, less than half of eligible voters under the age of 30 voted in the 2016 Presidential election (46.13%). HeadCount is working diligently to increase these numbers and Miami Beach Pop Festival wants to help. This past weekend, HeadCount was present at 53 events -- from Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas to the National Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans to the sold-out Sea.Hear.Now on the Jersey Shore to the We the People marches and climate strike rallies. Today, HeadCount will be hosting voter registration drives in two dozen major cities. In 2019 alone, HeadCount has already registered over 30,000 voters, and the big election year hasn't even started.

HeadCount is best known for staging voter registration drives at places like Bonnaroo, Lockn', Governor's Ball and Lollapalooza festivals, or being on tour with JAY Z, Dave Matthews Band, The Dixie Chicks, Jack Johnson, Paramore and Dead & Company. HeadCount harnesses the power of music to drive social change. Since 2004, HeadCount has registered nearly 600,000 voters, and helped organize various initiatives in the live music community to promote civic participation. In their role as the organizing arm of the live music scene, HeadCount has hosted activism villages at over 100 concerts & festivals and has raised close to $10 million for other music-industry non-profits. With 30,000 volunteers, street teams in most major U.S. cities and affiliations with over 200 touring musicians, HeadCount ranks as one of the largest and most active music-based non-profit organizations in America.

Miami Beach Pop Festival will be held on the shore of South Beach on November 8 - 10 between 5th and 10th Streets, adjacent to the beachfront Lummus Park and the iconic Ocean Drive. Miami Beach Pop celebrates its home by reflecting the city's extraordinary cultural diversity with a groundbreaking selection of artists, many playing Miami Beach for the first time, spanning an incredibly wide range of genres and cultural backgrounds. The Festival aims to connect artists and fans through shared moments of inspiration and is proud to present a showcase of musicians that champion positivity and connection.





Related Articles View More Music Stories