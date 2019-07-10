Meta To Release New Album This Friday

Rising artist Meta, is releasing his debut album, Metatation, Friday July 12th via El Dusty's imprint Americano! The album produced by the Latin GRAMMY nominated artist El Dusty, focuses heavy on the themes of self-reflection and learning from ourselves, and the people around us. By combining Dusty's cutting-edge musical stylings with and Meta's melodic flow and direction, the blend of flavors range from Latin Cumbia elements to catchy Reggae riffs while still delivering an Lo-Fi Hip-Hop feel throughout.

Born in a low income area in San Antonio to a single mother, Meta attended a school where he found himself too dark for the light kids and too light for the dark, forming a reclusive attitude where he found it difficult to make friends. Moving from San Antonio to many small cities and schools during his high school career, Meta finally landed in Corpus Christi, TX at the age of 15. By age 17 Meta was homeless and couch hopping, rapping to people outside the mall and stores selling merch out of his backpack. With this hustle mentality, Meta began Meta Entertainment, curating shows and cultural events that has developed a name for himself in the South Texas area as a lively event host and high energy performer.

Metatation was recorded in the first half of 2019 at El Dusty's PRODUCE® studios in Corpus Christi, TX. The title came to fruition as Meta explains, "Metatation is a play of words on "Meditation." The word "Meta" refers to being self-aware, fitting nicely to how I felt while making the album." The album features talented musician Mariano Herrera on a variety of instruments, including bass, keyboard, guitar, and accordion. The heavy Cumbia/Reggae influences make this release stand out from the ordinary Trap/Hip-hop genre. "My favorite part is the Trap Accordion, something different that I've never heard before," says Meta. Half of the tracks on the album were originally written over free online beats, recorded at Produce® then Dusty and the team created an entirely original instrumental to fit the vocal. The other half were written inside the studio live as Dusty made the beat in real time, capturing the moment and mood of the song.

Highlights on the album include the track "Cien," , "One of the craziest songs on the project with my verse being the only ine English, we can fully feel the music without having to understand.". Cien features Latin artists Morenito De Fuego (Monterrey, Mexico) and Deltatron (Lima, Peru). Another strong bass driven track, "Anxiety" which is a classic alternative Trap Song with a conscious/catchy hook, speaking on mental illness and how it effects your everyday life. "Rockstar" has a strong In Your Feels vibe with a feature from recent 10K Projects, LLC signee Iann Doir.

Hot on the heels of touring South Texas, Meta, from Meta Entertainment and El Dusty put together a bass heavy, mash up style, Alternative Trap/Hip- Hop album. Look out for their upcoming shows here, and their upcoming album release 'Metatation' out Friday, July 12th 2019 via El Dusty's label Americano!





