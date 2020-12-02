Merritt David Janes Releases New Single 'Peace And Love Will Never Die, A Song For John And Yoko'

Broadway's MERRITT DAVID JANES, School of Rock (Dewey), releases his new single, Peace and Love Will Never Die, A Song for John and Yoko.

Janes is joined by recording artist and vocalist Blaire Reinhard Perrin (Chappelle's Show, "No Nothing") and 7-time Grammy award nominated Geoff Countryman of Geoff & Tyler Recording. Musicians include Daniel Strange (piano), Gary Seligson (drums) and Matt Cusack (bass). The digital release of this musical Tribute will coincide with the 40th anniversary of John Lennon's death. Availability beginning on December 8, 2020 on merrittdavidjanes2.hearnow.com with links to iTunes, Amazon, Apple Music and Spotify.

For over 35 years, visitors from all over the world have gathered at the circular grey and white marble mosaic at Strawberry Fields in Central Park, New York. Yoko Ono wanted a "living memorial" in honor of her husband John Lennon. Most people describe their visit to the memorial as "moving and uplifting." Flowers, candles and belongings left by fans can be found at the memorial every single day. Musicians play John's songs and people join in and sing, staying late into the night, no matter what the weather. There, the single word "Imagine" is embedded in the mosaic. A plaque near the site lists more than 120 countries that have endorsed Strawberry Fields as a Garden of Peace. Visitors are reminded of John's legacy of peace, truth and a vision of a world without war or violence. On December 8, 2020, the 40th anniversary of the untimely death of John Lennon, people will come together at Strawberry Fields. Peace and Love will Never Die is a song for the "forever fans" of John Lennon, with a message for a new generation to embrace. Peace and Love will Never Die is a song that gives thanks to Yoko. She has given us a place to rest, reflect and honor her husband's legacy but also to remind us of the love and purpose they shared as a couple.

"I am so incredibly honored to write this song with Jill Walker, paying tribute to Yoko Ono and the timeless legacy of the great John Lennon," said Janes. "There's never been a better time for everyone to celebrate Yoko and John, for their steadfast dedication to each other in their extraordinary pursuits for peace, love and happiness for all."

Merritt David Janes, (Solo Album Waiting In the Wings, Winter Guardians)

serves as Co-writer, Producer and Vocalist on this project. Most recently seen as an original Broadway cast member starring as Dewey Finn in the School of Rock 1st National Tour, Janes

also led the National Tours of Catch Me If You Can (Hanratty), Sweeney Todd (Sweeney), and the Wedding Singer (Robbie Hart). He appeared in featured roles for the National Tours of Beauty and the Beast (Lumiere), Shrek (Lord Farquaad) and was an Original Cast Member of the

25th Anniversary Tour of Phantom of the Opera. Based out of New York City, and a graduate of The University of Maine and The Circle in the Square Theatre School, Janes has worked consistently as an actor with over 5,000 performances in 8 separate Touring and Broadway productions since 2007. Website: merrittdavidjanes.com; Twitter: @MDavidJanes; Instagram: @mdjtanner

Jill Walker, serves as Co-writer and Executive Producer. She is a former Board member of Theatre Within, the non-profit behind The Annual John Lennon Tribute in NYC. Jill is Founder and President of Girl from the Grotto (girlfromthegrotto.org), a non-profit that provides gift boxes and special events for medically ill children. She is an advocate for the arts, devoting most of her work to communities in need. Jill encourages creative expression through a variety of projects. Her philosophy is "Imagine...then Create!"

