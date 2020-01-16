MelodyVR Launches Virtual Reality Music Discovery Month Feat. Ashnikko and More

MelodyVR is proud to introduce four of the most exciting new artists as part of its inaugural Open/R Music Discovery Month. Launching today, January 16, with L Devine, JC Stewart, Ashnikko and Hamzaa, Music Discovery Month will showcase the sounds of the future, presented in the medium of the future.

Watch Music Discovery Month Teaser below!

Specially created immersive Open/R episodes, available on smartphones and VR headsets, will go deep inside the creative process, allowing fans to enjoy an unprecedented connection to the artists that will help shape the sound of 2020 - taking their journey with them in VR.

Working closely with the artists, MelodyVR's Music Discovery Month will shine a light on the most exciting new talent in a deeper, more connected way than ever before. Fans will be transported to locations that have played a significant role in the artists' musical journeys to this point. Each of the four episodes will include exclusive studio performances utilizing MelodyVR's 360° technology, for a unique, immersive experience.

MelodyVR's Music Discover Month picks are:

Ashnikko

Enter the world of anime-infused rapper, Ashnikko. Explosive flows and witty lyricism got our attention; now get to know the artist behind the rebellious alt-rap fusion sounds coming for you this year.

Already a well-known figure on TikTok, Ashnikko can spit bars like no other, and is unapologetically unique. Pushing boundaries wherever she goes, she will be a huge name in music - and a role model for many.

"I think MelodyVR uses really exciting new tech and virtual reality is a new way for me to engage with my fans - I'm hyped," says Ashnikko.

L Devine

Tune into the youthful social commentary of L Devine's hailed alt-pop music, strutting with sparky, outspoken grit and infectious melodies. Viewers will follow her journey from songwriting in a small coastal home town to selling out shows in London and beyond.

Interested in music from a very early age - forming her first band aged seven - L Devine has already received acclaim from Radio 1, Beats 1 and BBC Introducing; and garnered praise from the likes of Charli XCX. Her colourful indie pop comes with a compelling aesthetic, making her one of this year's most exciting new additions in music.

Says L Devine: "I love finding new ways to be creative and this is like a whole new world for me - it's cool to put my world into this new world. It's really exciting for me and I can't wait for people to experience my music with MelodyVR."

Hamzaa

Honesty really is the best policy, and is threaded through Hamzaa's powerfully raw and deeply personal storytelling. Step beyond the sound and discover the person behind the music giving us all the expressive feels in 2020.

Hamzaa bagged a spot on 'Later... with Jools Holland' while she was still unsigned and has already played a slot at Glastonbury. Her exquisite vocals pair beautifully with her soulful, heart-rending pop songs, which artists such as Stormzy and Jorja Smith have already got behind.

She explains "I find it so cool that I get a chance to be a part of something new and fresh. Getting to show my music through the MelodyVR experience is something that's not only a new experience for me but for my supporters too. I always think it's important to keep them engaged and keep things exciting! So thank you MelodyVR for letting me take part."

Iain Funnell, Senior VP of Creative, Content and Editorial at MelodyVR says: "MelodyVR is committed to artist freedom of expression through pioneering technology. Music Discovery Month allows each new act to show what they're truly about, in a totally fresh and immersive format. It was fantastic to spend time with such exciting new talent - and these shows will allow music lovers to feel that exact same thrill."

JC Stewart

Hailing from Northern Ireland, the self-confessed 'professional sad boy' has gained global respect for his unique, conversational lyricism and timeless voice. This exclusive show will allow new fans to find out what drives his mature approach to songwriting with a visit to the places that helped shape his sound.

JC Stewart has already worked with breakout star, Lewis Capaldi, co-writing 'Hollywood' for his No. 1 debut album. His poignant presence and voice to match are causing waves, with 2020 surely his year.

He says: "Being in virtual reality is kinda cool. If nothing else, the ability to watch myself in VR and live in a world where I get to see my own face - what's not to like, it's great. I'm so excited for everyone to join me in my hometown and in the studio with MelodyVR."





