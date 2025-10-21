Melissa Etheridge To Headline Patchogue Theatre 2026 Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present its 2026 Gala featuring Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. Proceeds from the event will support the theatre’s mission as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching, educating, and entertaining audiences across Long Island through diverse artistic programming and community partnerships.

Etheridge, known for her confessional songwriting and signature raspy vocals, first gained national attention with her 1988 self-titled debut album and subsequent hits such as “Bring Me Some Water,” “No Souvenirs,” and “Ain’t It Heavy,” which earned her a Grammy Award in 1992. Her 1993 album Yes I Am produced two of her biggest songs, “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window,” the latter earning her a second Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Performance. Over a career spanning more than three decades, Etheridge has released 15 studio albums and has received recognition including an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “I Need to Wake Up,” featured in An Inconvenient Truth.

In addition to her music, Etheridge has been a longtime advocate for social and environmental causes. In 2020, she founded The Etheridge Foundation, dedicated to supporting scientific research for new treatments addressing opioid use disorder. She has continued to expand her artistic reach with projects including her 2022 one-woman Broadway show My Window — A Journey Through Life, her 2023 Broadway run at Circle in the Square Theatre, and her 2024 Paramount+ docuseries Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken, accompanied by a live album recorded at the Topeka Correctional Facility.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets for the Patchogue Theatre Gala featuring Melissa Etheridge will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Tickets may be purchased in person at Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online.

Select gala tickets will include a pre-show cocktail reception with an open bar and passed hors d’oeuvres, as well as premium orchestra seating. Sponsorship packages are available by calling 631-207-1300 ext. 104. All proceeds benefit Patchogue Theatre’s nonprofit mission.