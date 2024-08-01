Meghan Trainor Releasing 'Timeless (Deluxe)' Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY® Award-winning hitmaker Meghan Trainor announced an expansion of her sixth full-length album, Timeless, with a brand new Deluxe Edition. The album will be available on August 16th.

On the new music, including track "Make A Move" which she teased online, Meghan shares, “I’ve been saving these songs for a minute now. The deluxe album is the perfect way to get the recognition that they deserved. I can’t wait to sing them with everybody on the road next month!”

Upon arrival at the beginning of the summer, Timeless instantly made headlines. In an extensive feature, Associated Press proclaimed, “Empowerment messages are still at the heart of her specific sound but now, she’s matured them to meet where she is in life: as a mother, a sister and a veteran of this business.” Rolling Stone hailed “Whoops” as “the pop-doo-wop standout,” and she sat down with NBC’s TODAY for an interview in addition to lighting up the stage with performances of “Whoops,” “To The Moon,” and “Been Like This” on the Citi Concert Series. She also ignited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with “Whoops” and sat down for an interview.

Following the release of the deluxe, Meghan will embark on her first tour in seven years, the Timeless Tour, which kicks off on September 1 in Hollywood, FL. Produced by Live Nation, the 26-show run includes stops at Madison Square Garden in New York, the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO. Fellow pop powerhouse Natasha Bedingfield will be joining Meghan as direct support for her NYC, Denver, and Los Angeles dates, and “Lil Boo Thing” crooner, Paul Russell will be direct support for the entirety of the tour. Best friend Chris Olsen and older brother Ryan Trainor will also be joining the tour as special guests, bringing their signature charisma and humor to the stage. Fans will have the opportunity to hear tracks from Timeless along with plenty of classics from her chart-topping catalog. Tickets are available at Meghan-Trainor.com.

TOUR DATES:

*WITH NATASHA BEDINGFIELD | ^WITH PAUL RUSSELL | #WITH CHRIS OLSEN | +WITH RYAN TRAINOR

Sun Sep 01 | Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood^+

Mon Sep 02 | Tampa, FL | Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa^+

Wed Sep 04 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center^#+

Fri Sep 06 | Pittsburgh, PA | Petersen Events Center#+

Sat Sep 07 | Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at The Mann^#+

Tue Sep 10 | Franklin, TN | FirstBank Amphitheater^+

Thu Sep 12 | Raleigh, NC | Red Hat Amphitheater^#+

Fri Sep 13 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^#+

Sun Sep 15 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion^#+

Tue Sep 17 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live^#+

Fri Sep 20 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center^#+

Sat Sep 21 | Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena^#+

Wed Sep 25 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden*^#+

Fri Sep 27 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center^+

Sat Sep 28 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage^+

Mon Sep 30 | Sterling Heights, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill^+

Wed Oct 02 | Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^+

Fri Oct 04 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center^+

Sat Oct 05 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena^#+

Tue Oct 08 | Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre*^#+

Thu Oct 10 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP^#+

Sat Oct 12 | Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^#+

Sun Oct 13 | The Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^#+

Wed Oct 16 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^#+

Fri Oct 18 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre^#+

Sat Oct 19 | Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum*^#+

