Megan Wyler Releases Haunting New Single 'The Calling'

Today, singer/songwriter Megan Wyler has released her beautifully haunting new single "The Calling." The song (her first new single in seven years) is featured as the opening title music of the new Amazon Original Series Tell Me Your Secrets, which premieres tomorrow.

"'The Calling' is a kind of dark exploration around the disorientation of loss and where that takes you," says Wyler. "The build in this song is the outro, which is something new for me from a writing perspective. My dear friend Matt Sweeney added that amazing, subtle but sorrowful guitar line from the second verse which for me lands the whole song."

A California native, Wyler released her 2013 debut Through The Noise while living in London. The album was praised by the likes of Nowness, Songwriting Magazine, Indie Shuffle who described her sound as "incredibly moving and luscious," and Clash Magazine who called her music "subtle, delicate and very beautiful." Closely following that album's release, Wyler had a young son with a number of demanding medical needs. "It was my honour and privilege to make him my priority," says Wyler. "Being a mother is and always will be my first job ahead of anything else." During this time, Wyler found herself in a bit of a creative "freeze-over" as she calls it. "It was like I could see songs, ready to be born, but I couldn't access them somehow." As things calmed down at home, however, her creative freeze began to thaw.

For "The Calling" Wyler reunited with Through The Noise producer Adem Ilhan (Fridge, Silver Columns) as well as Grammy Award-winning mixer Mark Rankin (Adele, Florence + The Machine, Harry Styles), and multi-award-winning composer/producer Peter Raeburn (Under the Skin, Sexy Beast) who co-wrote the song. Together they've created a dramatic new acoustic soundscape to envelop Megan's voice. Frequent collaborators lending their talents and exceptional musicianship to "The Calling" include Alex Thomas on drums (Air, Anna Calvi, John Cale), and Matt Sweeney on guitar (Johnny Cash, Bonnie Prince Billy, Catpower).

Listen to the new single here: