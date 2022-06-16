Meechy Darko of Flatbush Zombies Announces Solo Debut

Meechy Darko, one third of Brooklyn's critically acclaimed hip hop group Flatbush Zombies, has announced today the release of his highly anticipated debut solo album. Executive produced by Dot Da Genius and mixed by Grammy Award-winning Neal Pogue, Gothic Luxury will be released on August 26th via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-save / pre-add Gothic Luxury here.

For Meechy, stepping out of his comfort zone to create this extremely personal debut was a fait accompli decided for him by external forces, after the killing of his father in early 2020 at the hands of the Miami police. Working with Dot Da Genius shook up his usual creative process resulting in an album that includes drawn-out piano intros and laid-back funk melding with dark mini-symphonies. There's a through line of brutal honesty and catharsis that continues to find Meechy Darko among the rawest and most candid rappers in the game.

"I had no choice but to make this the most personal thing I've ever done because fortunately or unfortunately, I'm in an extremely soul-stirring part of my life right now," he says. "Who I was yesterday may not be who I am tomorrow. I'm not who I was last week. There's no telling who I'll be next year or the year after, so it's very important to capture this while I can still feel."

The first single off of the new album, "Kill Us All (K.U.A.)'', finds Meechy bringing his "Tupac back-against-the-wall energy," touching on everything from conspiracy theories to government and corporate overreach to the role of media in shaping public perception. "Kill Us All" was co-produced by Tyler Dopps and Joshua "Budo" Karp, with additional production from Dot Da Genius. The single is accompanied by a frenzied video directed by ​​Meechy Darko and Tyler Serebreni.

Watch the official music video for the lead single here: