Mazare Reveals Debut 'Paracosm' EP

Mazare has finally unveiled the full force of his debut EP 'Paracosm.' Calling on an extensive feature list including the likes of CloudNone, Bloodhounds, Keepsake, Saint Agnes, and more, Mazare blurs the line between rock and electronic in impressive fashion. Drawing on multiple subgenres from bass to trap to DnB, Mazare's 'Paracosm' is available on all streaming platforms via Monstercat.

After nearly a decade of steady singles, Mazare's massively anticipated debut EP showcases his immense experience, creativity, and sharp ear. 'Paracosm' opens with lead single 'Wake Up' with Bloodhounds, a heavy-hitting hard rock and trap crossover that announces Mazare's arrival in style. Next, Mazare calls on Keepsake and Liel Kolet for another rock-inspired single 'Open Heart,' this time taking a more emotional approach with a pop-punk riff and soaring vocals. From there, Mazare dives straight into drum 'n' bass territory on 'Scared,' a high octane production marked by an abrasive synth line juxtaposed with duo Machine Age's smooth performance. 'Light It Up' subverts expectations once again thanks to the help of Saint Agnes.' On the track, Mazare's growling synth and punchy percussion mirror the style of a classic rock outfit, laying the groundwork for punk/metal group Saint Agnes to tear across the instrumental with flair. To close out 'Paracosm,' Mazare enlists CloudNone to end the EP on an emotive high. Known for their lush instrumentals with nearly cinematic qualities, CloudNone's blissful production blends seamlessly with Mazare's harder percussion. After the thunderous and electrifying feels of the first four tracks, 'Promises' offers a bit of reprieve for listeners to leave the EP on a peaceful note.

Mazare is celebrating the momentous release with a downright stunning DJ set filmed inside the world famous Grotta Gigante. Located on Italy's eastern border, the 107 meter tall cavern makes the Grotta Gigante one of the largest caves open to tourists in the world. Among the stalactites, Mazare delivers an explosive set full of new 'Paracosm' cuts and old favorites.

Massimo Pezzetta, known as Mazare, is an Italian DJ/producer who has been releasing his own unique take on electronic dance music since his 2014 remix of Daniel Wanrooy, Ad Brown, and Ghost Wars' 'Paradise.' Since, his music has caught the attention of renowned labels such as Monstercat, Spinnin' Records, Seeking Blue, Ophelia, and Gud Vibrations, to name a few. 'Wake Up', the first lead single from his forthcoming EP, has already gone on to garner nearly 200k combined hits across all streaming platforms since its release at the tail end of this March, with 'Open Heart' following closely behind. Blending several genres with ease and presenting it with a true showman's flair, 'Paracosm' is by far the most ambitious project of Mazare's career. His newest EP positions him not only as a crossover sensation, but a must-watch artist for electronic fans keen to find the next big sound.

Listen here: