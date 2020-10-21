Mayday Parade Hosts Two Virtual Streams This Week

On Friday, Mayday Parade released the video for new single 'First Train.'

On Friday, Mayday Parade released the video for new single "First Train" alongside their new EP Out of Here via Rise Records. To celebrate, the band has set two virtual hangs this week kicking off with a Q&A today at 3pm ET over on SPIN's Twitch channel. A band known for their high-energy and impressive live shows, this Saturday the band has set a virtual concert, playing songs off of the EP and much more, for their Out of Here Session, live at 6pm ET.

Get tickets here.

Directed by Scott Hansen, the video for "First Train" features rising star J. Gaven Wilde (The Righteous Gemstones, Halloween Kills, Stanger Things) as the protagonist who decides to take on his bully. "First Train is about not getting weighed down by the negative things in your life," frontman Derek Sanders said. "It's about having the power to move forward and become whatever you want to be."

Check out the video below.

The band also teamed up with Alternative Press to bring fans a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the video which can be seen here.

Watch the video for "First Train" here:

