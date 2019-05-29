Mayday Parade Drops New Video For LOOKS RED, TASTES BLIE

Mayday Parade have shared the music video for "Looks Red, Tastes Blue" - the most recent video to drop from last year's album Sunnyland (Rise Records). The video premiered on YouTube today, Wednesday, May 29th at 3pm ET - watch here!

Mayday Parade drummer Jake Bundrick shared a few words on the video, which plays on human connection and the band's commitment to uplifting their fans:

"We wanted to make a video that connected our fan base even more and 'Looks Red, Tastes Blue' was the perfect song to give us that opportunity. No matter what you're going through in life, we're there for you. We're all the same and we're more connected in this life than you know. We're family." - Jake Bundrick

After a quick stop in Mexico in June, the band is set to head out as headliners on the first ever Sad Summer Festival starting on July 5th! Mayday Parade will be joined by additional headlinersThe Maine, State Champs, and The Wonder Years along with a slew of incredible support acts. Along the way, the band will co-headline four select West Coast dates with State Champs before heading off for dates across Europe including performances at Reading & Leeds in the UK. For a full rundown of global tour dates, see below and for tickets, please visitwww.maydayparade.com.



"Looks Red, Tastes Blue" is just the latest visual offering from Sunnyland. Since the album's release last June, in between a full run on the final nationwide Warped Tour, the massive headlining Sunnyland Tour last fall, and several shows across Asia and Australia earlier this year, the band has released videos for "Never Sure," "Sunnyland," "It's Hard To Be Religious When Certain People Are Never Incinerated by Bolts of Lightning," and "Piece of Your Heart."



Mayday Parade is Derek Sanders, Alex Garcia, Jake Bundrick, Brooks Betts, and Jeremy Lenzo. For the most up to date information, please visit www.maydayparade.com.

MAYDAY PARADE IN MEXICO

June 22 @ Plaza Condesa in Mexico City, Mexico



MAYDAY PARADE ON SAD SUMMER FESTIVAL 2019

July 5 @ Gas Monkey Live! in Dallas, TX

July 6 @ White Oak Music Hall in Houston, TX

July 8 @ Masquerade in Atlanta, GA

July 10 @ Orlando Amphitheater in Orlando, Fl

July 12 @ MECU Pavilion in Baltimore, MD

July 13 @ Skyline Stage at The Mann Center in Philadelphia, PA

July 14 @ The Palladium Outdoors in Worcester, MA

July 16 @ Pier 17 in New York, NY

July 17 @ Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, NJ

July 19 @ StageAE in Pittsburgh, PA

July 20 @ Express Live! Outdoor in Columbus, OH

July 21 @ Crofoot Festival Grounds in Pontiac, MI

July 23 @ Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee, WI

July 24 @ Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL

July 25 @ Myth Live in Minneapolis, MN

July 27 @ Sculpture Park in Denver, CO

August 3 @ City National Grove Outdoors in Anaheim, CA



MAYDAY PARADE W/ STATE CHAMPS, MOM JEANS, AND JUST FRIENDS

July 28 @ The Union in Salt Lake City, UT

July 30 @ Crystal Ballroom in Portland, OR

July 31 @ Showbox SoDo in Seattle, WA

August 2 @ The UC Theatre in Berkeley, CA



MAYDAY PARADE IN EUROPE

August 18 @ Highfield Festival in Leipzig, Germany

August 20 @ Circolo Magnolia in Milan, Italy

August 21 @ Kufa in Lyss, Switzerland

August 23 @ Leeds Festival in Leeds, UK

August 24 @ Liquid Room in Edinburgh, Scotland

August 25 @ Reading Festival in Reading, UK





