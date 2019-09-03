Mayday Parade Announces 'Anywhere But Here' 10th Anniversary Shows

Alternative mainstay Mayday Parade will celebrate the 10 Year Anniversary of their sophomore album Anywhere But Here with a select run of headlining shows performing the album in its entirety this November! They'll start with a hometown performance in Tallahassee, FL (11/3) followed by dates in Sayreville, NJ (11/9), Boston, MA (11/13), Chicago, IL (11/16) and Los Angeles, CA (11/22). Full dates can be found below.

"Stoked to announce five special shows in honor of our second record Anywhere But Here which is in its 10th year of release! We are excited to share and reminisce with our long-time fans!"

-Brooks Betts of Mayday Parade



VIP tickets will be on sale tomorrow, Sept. 4th at 1pm ET followed by general on-sale this Friday, Sept. 6th at 10AM local time. VIP Packages include early entry, a photo opp, limited edition merch items and a pizza party meet and greet with the band! All tickets can be purchased viawww.maydayparade.com/tour.



Anywhere But Here was produced by David Bendeth (Paramore, Bruce Hornsby) and released on October 6th, 2019 (Atlantic Records). It was the first album by the band to make debuts across several Billboard charts (#31 Billboard 200, #8 Alternative Albums) and spawned several successful singles including "The Silence" and "Kids in Love" that went into regular rotation at radio & MTV. Though the album pre-dates the rise of Spotify and Apple Music, Anywhere But Here has racked up over 88 million plays on the two platforms, proving itself a lasting fan favorite.



Last month, Mayday Parade wrapped up their headlining slot on the inaugural run of SadSummer Festival alongside The Maine, The Wonder Years, and State Champs, plus performed to massive crowds on the main stage at Reading & Leeds Festival after a brief tour of Europe. The band continues to support their stellar 2018 LP Sunnyland (Rise Records) and fans can expect more dates to be announced soon!



For the most up to date information, please visit www.maydayparade.com.

Anywhere But Here 10 Year Anniversary Shows

Nov. 3 @ The Moon in Tallahassee, FL

Nov. 9 @ Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ

Nov. 13 @ Paradise Rock Club in Boston, MA

Nov. 16 @ Metro in Chicago, IL

Nov. 22 @ Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles, CA





