Mayday Parade Adds Four Co-Headlining Dates with State Champs

Tallahassee, FL alternative rock band Mayday Paradehas added four co-headlining dates with State Champs and support from Mom Jeansand Just Friends to their already busy summer touring schedule. Set to hit Salt Lake City, UT's The Union (7/28), Portland, OR's Crystal Ballroom (7/30), Seattle, WA'sThe Showbox (7/31) and Berkeley, CA's UC Theatre (8/2), these shows are on sale now - for tickets please visit www.maydayparade.com.



The short stint comes in the midst of the band's headlining slot on 2019's inaugural Sad Summer Festival which kicks off in Dallas on July 5th and wraps in Anaheim on August 3rd. The lineup includes headliners Mayday Parade, The Maine, State Champs, and The Wonder Years with support from Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic and JustFriends. There will be special guests and after parties on select dates - for full lineups and more information, please visit www.sadsummerfestival.com.



Mayday Parade just wrapped up two weeks of touring in Asia and next up is Mexico'sPlaza Condesa in June before heading back to the States. The band is on the road supporting their fifth full-length album Sunnyland which was released during the summer of 2018. Last month, they released the latest music video from the LP for the song "Never Sure."



For the most up to date information, please visit www.maydayparade.com.

MAYDAY PARADE IN MEXICO

June 22 @ Plaza Condesa in Mexico City, Mexico



MAYDAY PARADE ON SAD SUMMER FESTIVAL 2019

July 5 @ Gas Monkey Live! in Dallas, TX

July 6 @ White Oak Music Hall in Houston, TX

July 8 @ Masquerade in Atlanta, GA

July 10 @ Orlando Amphitheater in Orlando, Fl

July 12 @ MECU Pavilion in Baltimore, MD

July 13 @ Skyline Stage at The Mann Center in Philadelphia, PA

July 14 @ The Palladium Outdoors in Worcester, MA

July 16 @ Pier 17 in New York, NY

July 17 @ Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, NJ

July 19 @ StageAE in Pittsburgh, PA

July 20 @ Express Live! Outdoor in Columbus, OH

July 21 @ Crofoot Festival Grounds in Pontiac, MI

July 23 @ Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee, WI

July 24 @ Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL

July 25 @ Myth Live in Minneapolis, MN

July 27 @ Sculpture Park in Denver, CO

August 3 @ City National Grove Outdoors in Anaheim, CA



MAYDAY PARADE W/ STATE CHAMPS, MOM JEANS, AND JUST FRIENDS

July 28 @ The Union in Salt Lake City, UT

July 30 @ Crystal Ballroom in Portland, OR

July 31 @ Showbox SoDo in Seattle, WA

August 2 @ The UC Theatre in Berkeley, CA



MAYDAY PARADE IN THE UK:

August 18 @ Highfield Festival in Leipzig, Germany

August 23 @ Leeds Festival in Leeds, UK

August 25 @ Reading Festival in Reading, UK





