Maya Hawke Set to Release New EP 'Clipped Wings;' First Song Available Now

Songwriter, singer, actor, and multi-instrumentalist Maya Hawke has announced a brand new EP, entitled Clipped Wings, set for release this Friday, October 4th, via Mom+Pop. Serving as a companion piece to her latest album Chaos Angel, which was released to acclaim earlier this year, Clipped Wings is a gorgeous four song collection filled with some of Hawke’s most vulnerable lyrics and compelling songwriting to date.
The EP’s first song, the deliriously fun “Kamikaze Comic,” is available to hear now. Clipped Wings was co-written and co-produced by Hawke, along with her longtime collaborators Christian Lee Huston, Benjamin Lazar Davis and Will Graefe.
Says Maya about the new EP: “I wanted Chaos Angel to be a tight and consistent record. The songs on Clipped Wings were heartbreaking to cut. Some of them I have waited years for you to hear. They are very special to me. Songs about friendship. Self actualization. Self hatred. And finding balance between what you want and what you want to want.”
In addition to her forthcoming EP, Maya is delighted to announce tour dates for 2025. These shows mark her first full North American tour, and first UK and European shows, since Chaos Angel was released to universal acclaim in May.
03/10 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
03/12 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
03/14 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
03/18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
03/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
03/22 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
03/24 - St Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
03/25 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
03/27 - Toronto, ON - History
03/28 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
03/29 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
04/02 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
04/04 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
04/05 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
04/06 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
06/21 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega
06/23 - Stockholm, SE – Fryshuset Klubben
06/24 - Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene
06/26 - Hamburg, DE - Docks
06/27 - Berlin, DE – Huxleys Neue Welt
06/29 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
06/30 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
07/01 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique
07/02 - Paris, FR - Bataclan
07/04 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria
07/05 - Zurich, CH - X-TRA
07/06 - Milan, IT – Circolo Magnolia
07/08 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz 2
07/13 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol
07/14 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute Birmingham
07/16 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
07/19 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall
07/20 - Newcastle, UK – NX Newcastle
07/21 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Galvanizers
07/23 - Dublin, IE - The National Stadium
Photo credit: Andrew Lyman
