May-A Soars on New Single 'Time I Love To Waste'

Rising 19 yo Sydney pop wunderkind, MAY-A, shares new single, 'Time I Love To Waste,' the second half of the story of a blossoming relationship continued from her breakout 2020 single, 'Apricots.' With the catchiest of pop hooks, 'Time I Love To Waste' is an earworm, bursting with hope, ecstasy, a hint of recklessness, and infatuation as MAY-A wholeheartedly embraces her sexuality and new identity whilst falling deeper and deeper in love for the first time.

MAY-A has only released a handful of singles to date but she's been quickly growing a loyal fanbase both at home and abroad, amassing 250K YouTube subscribers and counting, tens of millions of streams online ('Apricots' amassed +3.5 million Spotify streams in just 3 months), a support slot for Wafia, and praise from Australia's tastemaker radio station triple j, as well as early champions at Variety, NME, Dork, Ones To Watch, American Songwriter, and more.

On writing ''Time I Love To Waste,' MAY-A shares, "This song was written on the same day as 'Apricots' in the space of 3 hours and is about the same girl." Recounting their day together, from the cafe they visited to the green Lacoste sweater her crush wore, MAY-A describes every moment in vivid detail. "I was sure she liked me when I was writing it," she continues, "but I'd personally never been interested in someone the way that I was into her. I was completely enamored. I wanted to give her everything that she wanted and I truly felt like she was completely out of my league."

Having written music since the age of 12, MAY-A has honed a brand of songwriting that marries the classic pop structures and storytelling of favorites that permeated her childhood home with the post-genre sensibilities of Billie Eilish, the nonchalant Gen Z cool of Clairo, and the suburban poetry of Lorde. With her poignant, elliptical storytelling, clear-eyed observational lyricism, and songwriting full of musical left-turns, MAY-A interrogates the realities of youth with clarity and maturity beyond her 19 years.

Photo Credit: Jess Gleeson