Max Cooper III Releases 'Charades' From Debut EP

Virtuosic piano player and songwriter Max Cooper III has released “Charades” — the sophomore single from his debut five-track EP The Overthinker (due out February 28). “Charades” captures the poignant struggle of trying to save an on-again, off-again relationship while it weaves through musical influences covering 40 years of pop history. This track pays subtle homage to artists like Toto, Andy Grammer, and Maroon 5, blending nostalgia with a modern twist to create a sound that’s both familiar and refreshingly new.

“‘Charades’ is about being in a relationship with someone who goes back and forth between treating it like it’s a game and treating it like it’s real. It’s about deciding whether it’s worth staying,” Max shares. “The irony is I’m singing about how I shouldn’t care anymore but writing the song shows how much I do care, can’t deny it.”

He continues, “The arrangement on this track is my favorite on the EP. Musically at times it feels more upbeat than the lyrics, kind of a metaphor for how you can pretend something is okay on the outside when on the inside it’s really not. ‘Charades’ is also the most complicated arrangement on the EP. The acoustic guitar intros to the first and second verses describe that back-and-forth between emotional tranquility and all hell breaking loose in the confusion of mixed signals. Things just build musically with the escalating emotional turmoil caused by the contradictions in the relationship.”

The Overthinker, set for release on Friday, February 28, takes listeners on a journey of self-reflection and emotional depth. Nearly two years in the making, The Overthinker represents the culmination of years of songwriting, with some tracks reaching back to his high school days. “All the songs share a common thread,” Max says of the EP. “I’m always in my own head way too much — my thoughts affecting my life, which is why I titled this project ‘The Overthinker.’” The project delves into the turbulence of internal struggles, often juxtaposing upbeat melodies with deep emotional narratives. His music is a dynamic fusion of genres, weaving together acoustic pop, jazz, theatrical flair, and whatever else ignites his creative spark.

Max gave the first sneak peek into his debut project with the vibrant lead single “Sadie” on December 4. Riding a percolating finger funk bass line and range of rhythmic devices, “Sadie” features an intense vocal that places Max in emotional no man’s land — pining for his dream girl who sends back mixed romantic and friend-zone messages. His crisp, sometimes percussive piano work punctuates the urgency and exhilaration of falling in love, while strings help dramatize Max’s predicament.

Wars scores, in particular, ignited his imagination and love for orchestral music. As his style evolved, the music and technical prowess of jazz legend Art Tatum became a driving inspiration. His education continued through high school, where he took music theory classes and dreamed of scoring films. Later, at the University of Kansas, he pursued a degree in music composition, balancing rigorous classical training with a blossoming interest in singer-songwriter pop.

At the piano he can effortlessly transition between styles as diverse as jazz standards and improvisations, cinematic themes, pop hits and video game music. Max’s exceptional open-mindedness and technical skills enable him to weave a rich tapestry of influences into his songwriting and arrangements, creating seamless, meaningful compositions.

TikTok has been a game-changer in expanding Max’s reach, with his energetic performances striking a chord with a wide audience. Initially, fans were drawn to his impressive piano skills, but over time, he used the platform to reveal more of himself, sharing not just the music but the person behind it. This digital presence has played a key role in cultivating a dedicated fan base of 904.9K followers — a total of 1.4 million followers across various platforms.

Looking ahead, Max Cooper III aims to build on the success of The Overthinker, with plans for spring and summer 2025 tour dates, followed by the release of a full-length album.

Photo credit: Earl Richardson

