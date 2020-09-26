Maurice and The Stiff Sisters Re-Release WELCOME TO LOVE

Stream the Stiff Sisters live on their Facebook and Instagram pages at 8PM PDT on 10/2/20.

Following the enthusiastic reception of their debut, Maurice and the Stiff Sisters have reissued Welcome To Love on 12" vinyl LP. Filled with endearing melodies and awkward charm, Welcome To Love has been called "infectiously fun and just a little bit cheeky" (AU Review) and "a worthy listen" (JerseyBeat) with a "brass pop twist bound to get you dancing in no time" (Indie Shuffle).

Coinciding with Bandcamp Fridays - a monthly event where the music platform forgoes its cut and donates all sales directly to the artist - Maurice and the Stiff Sisters will host a Livestream on October 2nd starting at 7pm PDT. Sponsored by Vortex Magazine and XRAY.FM, the evening features fellow West Coast artists Stoner Control, Seven Year Sleep and Minda Lacy in a multi-band bill - just like back in the day...

Stream the Stiff Sisters live on their Facebook and Instagram pages at 8PM PDT on 10/2/20. More details are available on the Livestream Event Page.



Let us know if you find Welcome To Love to your liking, or would like to be canonized in the church of Music Is My Religion.

