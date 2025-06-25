Matteo Bocelli to Release New Album 'Falling In Love' in September

Check out his new single below.
Falling in Love, Matteo Bocelli's eagerly anticipated second album, will be released September 12th on Decca Records. Ahead of the release, Bocelli has shared the new single To Get To Love You. Co-written with Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Wadge, the ballad weaves in a sample from the 1968 Michel Boisrond film La Leçon Particulière. Listen to it below.
For the new album, Matteo co-wrote all the original songs with acclaimed writers including Amy Wadge (Ed Sheeran), Toby Gad (Beyoncé, John Legend), Martin Terefe (Jason Mraz, James Morrison), Iain Archer (Snow Patrol, Jake Bugg), and Johan Carlsson (Ariana Grande, Maroon 5). As well as singing, Matteo plays piano, showcasing his musicianship throughout the album. His sound draws from a rich tapestry of influences, not least pop superstar Ed Sheeran. Their collaboration on Chasing Stars was the solo single that launched Bocelli into global recognition in 2023.
This November, Bocelli will bring his artistry back to the UK with three intimate shows. Following the global success of his debut tour, which sold out iconic venues like the Sydney Opera House, he will also tour globally this Autumn. Having performed for King Charles III, President Biden, and opened for Lionel Richie, Matteo will perform three shows in the UK in Manchester (Nov 2), Birmingham (Nov 4), and London (Nov 5).
To Get to Love You
Falling in Love
Mi Historia
Love Like This
Loving You
Glimpse of Happiness
Naive
If I Can’t Have You
Amnesia d’amore
Angel in Disguise
Caruso
2 November Manchester, The Bridgewater Hall
4 November Birmingham Symphony Hall
5 November London Adelphi Theatre
Photo credit © Vicoolya and Saida
