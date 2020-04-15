Matt Rollings to Release First Solo Album in 30 Years

Today, the GRAMMY Award-winning producer, piano virtuoso and first-call session superstar Matt Rollings announced he will release his first solo album in over thirty years Matt Rollings Mosaic on August 14. The Nashville-based pianist released the first single, a cover of "Accentuate The Positive," featuring his longtime friend and collaborator of over thirty years Lyle Lovett. Matt Rollings Mosaic will be available for pre-order beginning tomorrow, April 16.

Listen to "Accentuate The Positive" ft. Lyle Lovett below!

Billboard spoke with Rollings about the new album and said, "Mosaic return[s] Rollings to a position of being an artist in his own right."

"Lyle Lovett and I have been making music together - recording and touring - for over 30 years. Needless to say, he was at the top of the list of possible guests to appear on this record," explains Rollings. "Lyle is a great interpreter of songs, and I particularly love the way he approaches standards. 'Accentuate' has always been a favorite of mine, so I started messing with it on piano and came up with a quirky arrangement that I thought Lyle could really sink his teeth into. Lyle brought a level of mastery, groove and sheer fun that exceeded all expectations."

"Matt Rollings Mosaic is another example of Matt Rollings limitless range as a musician, arranger, and producer," stated Lyle Lovett. "I've been Matt's biggest fan since meeting him in 1983. I'm so honored he included me as part of his latest work."

Over the past four decades, the GRAMMY-winning producer and piano virtuoso has performed on thousands of recordings across a wide swath of genres, contributing to releases from Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Mavis Staples, Billy Joel, Dolly Parton, The Dixie Chicks, Metallica, and Sheryl Crow among others. On top of his astonishing resume as a session player and sideman, Rollings has also written, produced, and arranged for a whole slew of icons, from Willie Nelson and Lyle Lovett to Keith Urban and Mary Chapin Carpenter, taken home the ACM Award for Pianist of the Year on ten separate occasions, and earned widespread acclaim for his 1990 solo debut, Balconies.

"I'm a piano player," says Rollings. "I've made a career out of listening deeply and supporting other artist's visions, and that's brought a lot of joy and meaning into my life. With this record, though, it was time for me to explore my own vision."

With Matt Rollings Mosaic, he steps into the spotlight for the first time in thirty years while inviting some of his big-name friends to lend their talents to his remarkable new record. Featuring guest vocals from an all-star cast including Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Ramblin' Jack Elliott, Molly Tuttle, Buddy Miller, Heidi Talbot, Charlie Greene, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Alison Krauss, and Vince Gill among others, the album mixes Rollings originals with timeless classics and some of the more famous tunes he's performed on over the years.

"I called this album Matt Rollings Mosaic not only because it's a mosaic of styles and genres and artists, but because I feel like I'm a mosaic myself," he concludes. "I love being a performer and a writer and an arranger and a producer, but so often, you're made to feel like you have to pick just one. With this record, I got to choose them all."

Matt Rollings Mosaic tracklist:

1) Take Me To Mardi Gras (ft. The War and Treaty)

2) Accentuate The Positive (ft. Lyle Lovett)

3) Stay (ft. Alison Krauss with Vince Gill)

4) Wade In The Water (ft. The War and Treaty with The Blind Boys of Alabama)

5) If I Had A Boat (ft. Ramblin' Jack Elliott)

6) Spirits In The Material World (ft. Charlie Greene)

7) When You Loved Me Still (ft. Heidi Talbot)

8) That Lucky Old Sun (ft. Lyle Lovett, Ramblin' Jack Elliott and Willie Nelson)

9) I'll Come Knocking (ft. Lukas Nelson with Molly Tuttle and Buddy Miller)

10) Slumber My Darling (ft. Heidi Talbot with John McCusker)

11) Pontiac





