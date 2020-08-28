Matt Rollings Announces Vinyl Release of His First Album in 30 Years 'Matt Rollings Mosaic'

Only 300 copies will be released.

Today, the GRAMMY Award-winning producer, piano virtuoso and first-call session superstar Matt Rollings announced his first album in over 30 years Matt Rollings Mosaic will be released on limited edition, numbered 180g vinyl. The pressing is limited to only 300 copies and is now available for pre-order, which includes an instant 96k hi-res download of the album.

With Matt Rollings Mosaic, he steps into the spotlight while inviting some of his longtime bandmates, friends and collaborators to lend their talents to his remarkable new record. Featuring guest vocals from an all-star cast including Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Ramblin' Jack Elliott, Molly Tuttle, Buddy Miller, Heidi Talbot, Charlie Greene, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Alison Krauss, and Vince Gill. The album mixes Rollings' originals with timeless classics and some of the more famous tunes he's performed on over the years.

Glide Magazine called it, "...a mind-blowing list of guests that reads like a lineup for the Americana Music Awards... representative of his many contributions to roots music," while The Associated Press called the album, "an entertaining celebration of a most accomplished accompanist."

The album has been met with acclaim from American Songwriter, Billboard, The Tennessean, and Rolling Stone, who premiered his version of "That Lucky Old Sun" featuring Lyle Lovett, Willie Nelson and Ramblin' Jack Elliott.

Over the past four decades, the GRAMMY-winning producer and piano virtuoso has performed on thousands of recordings across a wide swath of genres, contributing to releases from Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Mavis Staples, Billy Joel, Dolly Parton, The Dixie Chicks, Metallica, and Sheryl Crow among others. On top of his astonishing resume as a session player and sideman, Rollings has also written, produced, and arranged for a whole slew of icons, from Willie Nelson and Lyle Lovett to Keith Urban and Mary Chapin Carpenter, taken home the ACM Award for Pianist of the Year on ten separate occasions, and earned widespread acclaim for his 1990 solo debut, Balconies.

"I called this album Matt Rollings Mosaic not only because it's a mosaic of styles and genres and artists, but because I feel like I'm a mosaic myself," he concludes. "I love being a performer and a writer and an arranger and a producer, but so often, you're made to feel like you have to pick just one. With this record, I got to choose them all."

