Matt Goss Announces New Album 'The Beautiful Unknown'

Matt Goss is leaving Las Vegas. After 10 years, thousands of shows and hundreds of thousands of happy concert-goers, the British musical legend has decided to come home to where it all began and is set to release an incredible new single, 'Somewhere to Fall' on August 20th, 2021.

'Somewhere To Fall' is the first taste of new music from the pop icon and acts as the curtain-raiser to his forthcoming studio album 'The Beautiful Unknown', which is slated for release towards the end of the year.

'Somewhere To Fall' bears all the markings of a true Matt Goss classic with the star's unmistakable vocal adding raw energy as it soars throughout, creating euphoric pop perfection. The track's powerful, emotive lyrical impact is woven against modern, contemporary production that feels instantly anthemic and uplifting. This is a song that existing and new fans alike are going to rejoice in. 'Somewhere To Fall' marks a return to a genre that made Goss a household name and is a powerpop anthem that feels like a hit single in waiting.

Matt explains; "With 'Somewhere to Fall', I wanted to write an intelligent pop song, and I've disguised quite a heavy lyric within a joyous pop song. 'Somewhere to Fall' is about finding a safe place to rest our strength. That might be with a partner, in your home, a park bench, I don't know where it is. But it's somewhere for you."

It was 6 months into the pandemic that realisation eventually pushed Goss back to his first love: songwriting. This next chapter sees Goss baring his soul for the world to see as well as emerging from a turbulent year stronger and more determined than ever before.

Early on Matt had a title for this new collection of songs that were pouring out of him - 'The Beautiful Unknown' was a phrase that came from the poetry Goss likes to write away from his musical projects. Explaining the phrase, he says: "We have been conditioned to fear tomorrow, to fear next week, to be fearful of next year certainly. Because there is this unknown energy around all of us - no time more than now. And I've been through the ringer during Covid, betrayed by some people, uplifted by others. So,' The Beautiful Unknown' is a request to people to come along with this philosophy that tomorrow is going to be a good day and a good place."

Produced at the storied Record Plant in LA, with additional recording in Nashville, 'The Beautiful Unknown' is the album Matt Goss needed to make now.

"I wrote this song called 'Shipwreck' at 3am. It's a song about not wanting to give up, about feeling broken, the analogy of a shipwreck underwater, the image of everything being slowly dismantled by the tide. And I kept writing the next night, and then I called Babyface. And him being a wonderful human being said he loved it and that I should come to his studio in LA and record it."

That note of encouragement from Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, one of the all-time great producers, un-stoppered a new burst of creativity for Matt Goss. He also began collaborating with Jacob Bunton, the Emmy-winning songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who's worked with everyone from Mariah Carey to Steven Tyler, Smokey Robinson to Akon.

Goss will still be based some of the time in Los Angeles, his home (alongside Las Vegas) for almost three decades. But his focus looking ahead is more on working and performing in the UK, the place that rocket-powered the teenage Goss to the top of the charts, cultural phenomenon status and a headline gig at Wembley Stadium - a feat that made Goss the youngest male ever to headline the legendary venue, a record he still holds today

"I want to go back to my people and to my world," he concludes. "I have to get back to pop. I'm so happy to say I've fallen back in love with pop music, and the power of pop music. There's no hiding that on this record."