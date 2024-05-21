Mat Kearney Releases Self-Titled LP; See Full Headline Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nashville based, Oregon-born multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and producer Mat Kearney just released his new self-titled full-length studio album via Middle Kid Records.

Written over the past two years with the help of some talented friends, Kearney took the production reins on several of the album tracks, while Micah Tawkls (Hayley Williams, Liza Anne, COIN), Marc Scibilia (Breland, Robin Schultz, Teddy Swims) and Mokita (Zac Brown Band, Demi Lovato, David Guetta) assisted with the rest. In addition, The Brook and the Bluff played as the backing band on several of the album’s tracks. Kearney counts the LP as one of his most personal yet and sees it as a reflection of his two-decade long career. Just ahead of the album release, Kearney joined Live with Kelly & Mark in the studio to perform "Headlights Home."

Over his career, Kearney has released six studio LPs, claimed the #1 spot on iTunes, topped multiple Billboard charts, made four entries into the Hot 100, amassed over 592MM on demand streams and over 2.5 BILLION global streams. Kearney has performed live on The Today Show, Ellen, The Tonight Show, Late Night with David Letterman, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! and has garnered raves from USA Today, Entertainment Weekly, People, Billboard, PARADE, and Marie Claire. He also has an incredible touring history, sharing the road with everyone from John Mayer to NEEDTOBREATHE as well as headlining numerous tours of his own.

Kearney will hit the road in June for the start of a massive US headline tour that continues in August and through November. All the confirmed tour dates are below and check HERE for the most up-to-date information.

Confirmed US Tour Dates:

6/13 - Bend, OR – Tower Theatre

6/14 - Seattle, WA – The Moore Theatre

6/15 - Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

6/17 - Spokane, WA – Bing Crosby Theater

6/18 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

6/19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Gardens

6/21 - Missoula, MT – The Wilma

6/22 - Bozeman, MT – The Elm

6/24 - Aspen, CO – Belly Up

6/25 - Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

6/27 - Kansas City, MO – Madrid Theatre

6/28 - Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place

6/30 - Grand Rapids, MI – Frederik Meijer Gardens

8/15 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

8/16 – North Stonington, CT – Jonathan Edwards Winery

8/18 – Nantucket, MA – The Chicken Box

9/10 - Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

9/12 - Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

9/13 - Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theatre

9/14 - Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

9/16 - St. Louis, MO – Pageant

9/17 - Columbus, OH – Southern Theatre

9/19 - Nashville, TN – Ryman

9/20 - Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond Festival

9/21 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

9/23 - Raleigh, NC – Carolina Theater

9/24 - Charlotte, NC – Knight Theater

9/26 - Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

9/27 - Glenside, PA - Keswick

9/28 - Boston, MA – Orpheum Theater

9/30 - Albany, NY – The Egg

10/1 - New York, NY – Webster Hall

10/2 - Harrisburg, PA – XL Live

11/7 - Houston, TX – Heights Theater

11/8 - Dallas, TX – Majestic Theater

11/9 - Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

11/11 - Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center

11/12 - Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

11/14 - Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

11/15 - San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay

11/16 - Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

11/18 - Santa Barbara, CA – Lobero Theatre

11/19 - Menlo Park, CA – Guild Theater

11/20 - Napa, CA – Uptown Theatre

Photo Credit: Noah Torralba

Comments