Massey Theatre Presents CHILLIWACK

Chilliwack, the Canadian rock band that has created some of the most enduring songs ever, will be performing at the Massey Theatre on Tuesday, January 22, 2022, at 7:30pm. Order of Canada member Bill Henderson leads the band with fellow bandmates Jerry Adolphe, Ed Henderson, and Gord Maxwell, rocking like never before.

Chilliwack's reputation for consistently powerful shows continues. Now in their 52nd year, and with the vinyl release of their live album There and Back, they are still winning over young rock fans and delighting long-time supporters.

For anyone who grew up in the 1970s or '80s, the Vancouver rock band's numerous hits have served as the soundtrack of their lives. While the group underwent numerous personnel changes, its constant has always been lead singer and principal songwriter Bill Henderson, whose soaring falsetto and melodic guitar has long characterized the band's bright sound.

Named after their hometown, the city of Chilliwack, the band formed in 1970 and centered around Bill Henderson. They were active from 1970 to 1988. In 1997 Henderson successfully reformed the band. Starting off with a progressive sound that incorporated elements of folk, indigenous, jazz and blues, they transitioned towards a more straight-ahead hard rock sound.

For the following eighteen years, they produced eleven albums that includes the hit song Fly at Night. Their six best-selling songs were "My Girl (Gone, Gone, Gone)", "I Believe", "Whatcha Gonna Do", "Fly at Night", "Crazy Talk", and "Lonesome Mary". All this work led to fifteen gold and platinum certifications, a host of awards, high profile TV appearances and coliseum concert tours.

Hearing the revitalized Chilliwack of today is like hearing their songs for the first time... all over again. And, hearing their latest songs, "Dusty Old Guitar" and "Alright" people realize that Chilliwack is about more than nostalgia. Clearly, Chilliwack is back.

In accordance with the current orders from the Provincial Health Officer, showing proof of vaccination by way of the BC Vaccine Passport with your name or equivalent from your region plus picture ID is required. Masks are mandatory.

For more information visit masseytheatre.com.