Marvin Brooks to Release New Album 'I'll Be Fine' On August 20th

On August 20th, Marvin Brooks will release his new album; I'll Be Fine, a 14 song collection of music from the Ghanaian-German artist via Position Music.

As an artist and a songwriter, Marvin's songs are a tightrope walk between big dreams and the painful struggle for survival, with lyrics created in the storm. Explaining his feelings about the album and the process of recording, Brooks says: "I'll Be Fine is an honest reflection of my life. My battle with anger, my fear of death and losing loved ones. I had to leave everything I knew behind to find my true self. This record is my way of dealing with my past and my mantra for the future."

One of the most successful of Marvin's 2021 single releases is the song "Ghost" that received invaluable support from 2WEI and popular DREAM SMP YouTuber SAD-ist. The video using Brooks' vocals went viral, as it trended on YouTube and ended up garnering nearly 19 million views.

The self-made R&B artist is hyper-focused on his musical journey. Brooks currently calls both Ghana and Germany home and holds the special traditions and cultures from the two countries close to his heart. His dual-citizenship and hometown pride is a major creative muse in Brooks' musical output. The natural entertainer and performer has already supported artists like Justin Timberlake and 50 Cent on their European tours.



With millions of total streams to his name already, Brooks now finds himself teamed with the award-winning German composing duo 2WEI and Los Angeles based music company Position Music for the next chapter of his fascinating creative odyssey.