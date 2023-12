Married music duo, Cliff & Susan, have released their highly anticipated new single, "Maybe You Should," to follow up their Top 10 UK iTunes hit song "Neon Dreams." Both tracks are from their debut album, "Fiddle & Keys."

Upon its release, "Fiddle & Keys" hit the US iTunes Country Albums Top 40.

With an impressive repertoire of over 2,000 songs, the dynamic duo from Little Rock, Arkansas, has captivated audiences worldwide with their energetic performances featuring piano, fiddle, and guitar. They continue to push the boundaries of the country music genre with their unique sound and storytelling abilities.

"Maybe You Should" is a heartfelt ballad that showcases the duo's musical chemistry and talent. With Susan's soulful vocals and Cliff's mastery of the fiddle and guitar, "Maybe You Should" is a must-listen for fans of country music.

Cliff & Susan have been making waves in the music industry since their inception in 2016. Cliff Prowse, a multi-talented musician, songwriter, and producer, has collaborated with awardwinning artists and produced over 30 artists. Susan Erwin Prowse, a singing piano entertainer, boasts a successful international music career spanning two decades with two albums released out of Nashville.

Their previous single "Neon Dreams" has already received over 60K Spotify streams and hit #8 on the UK iTunes Top 10 Country Songs chart. "Maybe You Should" is sure to follow suit and further solidify Cliff & Susan as rising stars in the country music scene.

In addition to their music career, the couple runs Big Red Dog Productions, an artist development company, and their e-commerce store, Rainy Ray, featuring their handmade jewelry, apparel, and artwork. They also host the Cliff & Susan Podcast, co-founded the Yadaloo Music & Arts Festival, and launched the Entertainers Academy to help independent artists build profitable music careers.

Fans can catch Cliff & Susan performing their new single and other hits on their upcoming tour.

