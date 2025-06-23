Maroon 5 Returns with New Studio Album and National Arena Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 have announced their highly anticipated eighth studio album, Love Is Like, out August 15th (Interscope). To celebrate, the band has released a new single, “All Night.” Listen to it below.

In addition to their new album and single, Maroon 5 have also announced a national U.S. arena tour that will kick off this fall (please see full tour routing below). The 23-date Live Nation-promoted run will visit major markets coast to coast, including a hometown show at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and a stop at New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden, before concluding on November 25 in Detroit, MI. Claire Rosinkranz will be direct support on all tour dates.

Tickets will be available starting with a Fan Club presale on Wednesday, June 25 at 10am local time. Additional presales will continue throughout the week before the general on sale on Friday, June 27 at 10am local time here.

Maroon 5 recently previewed their new album with the infectious single “Priceless,” a collaboration with LISA of Blackpink, which brought together two global pop stars whose voices are known & loved by generations of fans around the world. Billboard called the track “a major pop crossover moment” while Rolling Stone proclaimed it an “infectious pop song”. “Priceless” shot to Top 15 at Pop Radio following its release and featured a playful and stylish music video directed by Aerin Moreno (Tate McRae, Tyla) that was shot in downtown Los Angeles on 35mm film and visually gave a nod to the film Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Maroon 5’s new album Love is Like marks a return-to-form for the Diamond-Certified group and their first LP since 2021’s JORDI. With their new music the group highlights their roots, while subtly expanding their sound on their newly released magnetic single “All Night”. The track spotlights Adam Levine’s rhythmic vocal hooks, layered over bass, percussion, synths, and saxophone. To herald in the album’s release, Maroon 5 are set to perform live from Rockefeller Plaza as part of the Citi Concert Series on TODAY on Friday, August 1. The band is also set to perform at iHeart’s Las Vegas Music Festival on September 19th.

Maroon 5 2025 Tour Dates:

7/11: Endicott, NY - En-Joie Golf Club (previously announced)

10/6: Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

10/8: Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena

10/10: Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

10/17: Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

10/18: San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

10/21: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

10/23: Portland, OR - Moda Center

10/25: Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

10/28: Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

10/29: St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

11/2: Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

11/4: Austin, TX - Moody Center

11/5: Houston, TX - Toyota Center

11/7: Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

11/9: North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

11/11: Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

11/13: Chicago, IL - United Center

11/14: Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

11/16: Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

11/19: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

11/22: Boston, MA - TD Garden

11/24: Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena

11/25: Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

ABOUT MAROON 5

Maroon 5 stands out as not only one of pop music’s most enduring artists, but also one of the 21st century’s biggest acts. Frontman Adam Levine has indelibly impacted the face of modern popular music with his characteristic falsetto, which is the infectious driving force behind the band’s hit anthems and heartfelt ballads all of which has helped propel Maroon 5 into becoming one of the most successful worldwide acts in today’s popular music. The band won over fans and critics alike with the hybrid rock/R&B sound they introduced on their debut album, Songs About Jane. In 2025, Billboard named the three-timed GRAMMY Award winning group the top band (and #11 overall top artist) of the 21st Century.

To date, they have sold 100+ million albums and 750 million+ singles, earned RIAA certifications in more than 35 countries, and charted 32 records on the Billboard Hot 100. Among these hits, three are U.S. Diamond-Certified (10x Platinum), and 26 are U.S. Platinum-certified. Maroon 5 hold the record for “most #1’s on the Hot 100 this century by a duo or group,” the Pop Airplay record for the “most #1 hits among pop duos or groups” with 11, and the record for “most #1 hits on Adult Pop Airplay” with 15. Maroon 5 currently have amassed over 30 billion combined streams on Spotify with 12 songs reaching over 1 billion streams each. On YouTube, the band has reached over 30 billion views across all videos, including four songs with over 1 billion views each. Maroon 5 remains a powerhouse on the road. The band launched their Las Vegas Residency, M5LV, in 2023 to rave reviews from fans and critics alike with Billboard crowning the group “a perfect fit for a Las Vegas residency.” Maroon 5 returned to Las Vegas for more dates in May 2024 into the spring of 2025 that culminated with 40 shows and continue to play stadiums around the world.

Photo credit: Hugh Lippe

