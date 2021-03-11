Maroon 5 Debuts Music Video for 'Beautiful Mistakes'

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 debuts the music video for latest hit single "Beautiful Mistakes" featuring Megan Thee Stallion out TODAY! The single impacted radio out of the gate and was #1 most added at Top 40 and Hot AC.

Directed by Sophie Muller, the video takes viewers on an archetypal LA drive, which turns it into a surreal fantasy with a colorful world of flying cars and a dreamlike narrative. "Beautiful Mistakes" made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and across MTV's global network of channels, as well as on the ViacomCBS Times Square billboard.

Maroon 5 will also kick-off the return of American Express UNSTAGED 2021 with a global virtual performance, created in collaboration with Sophie Muller. Fans all over the world can tune in exclusively to LIVENow on March 30, 2021 for a visually spectacular journey through the band's latest and greatest hits. Tickets for American Express UNSTAGED: Maroon 5 are available at maroon5.live-now.com. The performance is open to all ticket purchasers, but American Express Card Members have access to purchase exclusive packages.

Maroon 5 stands out as not only one of pop music's most enduring artists, but also one of the 21st century's biggest acts. To date, the universally renowned Los Angeles band have achieved three GRAMMY® Awards, over 75 million in album sales, 400 million singles worldwide and earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries. The band won over fans and critics alike with the hybrid rock/R&B sound they introduced on their debut album, Songs About Jane and their double platinum album, It Won't be Soon Before Long. Maroon 5 went on to release studio albums, Hands All Over, which featured the anthemic "Moves Like Jagger," and Overexposed. The band's fifth studio album, V, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top 200 chart and featured the #1 hit singles "Maps," "Animals" and "Sugar," helping the band set a record for the most #1's by a duo/group in the Top 40 chart's 20-year history, with 11 in total. The music video for the album's GRAMMY- nominated single "Sugar" has notably logged 3+ Billion views to date and is the 13th most viewed video on YouTube. The song has also reached over 1 Billion Spotify streams.

Maroon 5's 6th studio album, Red Pill Blues (222/ Interscope) features the global hit single "Girls Like You," which reached #1 at Top 40, #1 at Adult Pop, #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks. The track also claimed the #1 position on iTunes and Spotify, all while accumulating over 1.2 Billion Spotify streams and almost 3 Billion YouTube/ VEVO views; notably becoming the most-watched video on VEVO in 2018. The band's latest hit single "Memories" has also surpassed 1 Billion Spotify streams and amassed over 650 million Youtube views.

Maroon 5 has over 45 million monthly Spotify listeners, and have played over 120 concerts in 30+ countries selling over 6,750,000 tickets worldwide.

Hailing from Houston, Megan Thee Stallion is a multi-faceted star, record-breaker, philanthropist, and ever-evolving cultural icon. From the release of her critically acclaimed and Gold certified debut album, Good News, to earning two global record breaking #1 hits with the "Savage Remix" featuring Beyoncé, and "WAP" with Cardi B, this last year has proved Megan unstoppable. Megan has been recognized for her musical achievements with four GRAMMY Nominations, including Best New Artist and five BET Awards. Megan was also honored as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020. In October 2020, following a powerful and politically charged performance on Saturday Night Live that demanded justice for Breonna Taylor, Megan published her monumental "Why I Speak Up For Black Women" op-ed and accompanying visual with The New York Times.

