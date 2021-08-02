Maroon 5 Adds Ava Max to US Stadium Shows

Gearing up to make a grand return to the road, three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning diamond-selling band Maroon 5 will launch their anxiously awaited North American Headline Tour on August 10 in Auburn, WA at White River Amphitheatre. The band has now also announced that rising multi-platinum pop star Ava Max will join them as the opener on their four stadium shows, including Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL on August 30, Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA on September 5, Fenway Park in Boston, MA on September 12, and Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA on October 2. Please see the full routing below. Get them HERE.

The summer of Maroon 5 has only just begun. Canvasing the country for eight weeks, and produced by Live Nation, their upcoming tour runs through October 8 at Concord Pavilion in Concord, CA. As previously announced, blackbear will also support on all dates. Additionally, as part of their upcoming 2021 tour, Maroon 5 is set to be one of the headliners at the iHeart Music Festival in Las Vegas and the Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta this September. Sophie Muller will also notably be serving as the tour's creative director.

In other big news, Maroon 5's 2011 mega-smash "Moves Like Jagger" [feat. Christina Aguilera] just achieved a diamond certification from the RIAA, making it their first diamond single. It's yet another major accolade for the band.

Maroon 5's latest album JORDI (222/ Interscope) features the band's latest smash "Beautiful Mistakes" [feat. Megan Thee Stallion] recently captured #1 at Hot AC, marking their 15th career #1 and extending their record for "most #1 entries by any artist at the format." It also notably stands out as three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum rapper Megan Thee Stallion's first #1 at Hot AC. JORDI also recently picked up a Gold Certification from the RIAA. Click HERE to listen to JORDI.

The group's latest single "Lost" emerges as their 30th entry on the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 Airplay Chart (Pop) and record-breaking 31st entry on the Billboard Adult Top 40 Airplay Chart (Hot AC). It graced all of the Spotify New Music Friday playlists worldwide upon arrival and has generated nearly 29 million streams thus far. The music video "Lost," which was directed by GRAMMY® Award winner and tour collaborator Sophie Muller, and also stars Adam Levine's wife supermodel Behati Prinsloo. Watch it HERE.

To date, the universally renowned Los Angeles band have achieved three GRAMMY® Awards, over 80 million in album sales, 450 million singles worldwide and earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries. Maroon 5's last studio album, Red Pill Blues (222/ Interscope) featured the global hit single "Girls Like You," ft. Cardi B which reached #1 at Top 40, #1 at Adult Pop, #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks. The track accumulated over 1.2 Billion Spotify streams and over 3 Billion YouTube/ VEVO views; notably becoming the most-watched video on VEVO in 2018. The band's last #1 pop single "Memories" has also surpassed 1 Billion Spotify streams and amassed over 725 million YouTube views. Maroon 5 reach an audience of 52 million-plus monthly Spotify listeners.

By the end of 2021, they will have performed over 750 shows and sold north of 7.5 million tickets worldwide since their formation.

TOUR DATES:

8/10 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

8/12 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

8/14 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

8/16 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

8/18 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/19 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

8/21 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8/23 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/25 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

8/26 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

8/28 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

8/30 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

9/1 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/2 Toronto, Ontario Budweiser Stage

9/4 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

9/5 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

9/7 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

9/8 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

9/10 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

9/12 Boston, MA Fenway Park

9/13 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

9/15 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/23 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

9/24 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/27 Del Valle, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/28 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

10/1 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/2 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium

10/5 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/7 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/8 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion