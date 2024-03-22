Mark Newman Sets Live Performances For Spring 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer/songwriter Mark Newman will be appearing live this Spring across Long Island and the Northeast.

Thu, Apr 4 @ 6:30PM

Mark Newman with Naomi Margolin

The Paramount - Founders Room, 370 New York Ave, Huntington, NY

Mark Newman performs in the Paramount Founders Room with John Oates on the Main Stage

Sat, Apr 27 @ 7:00PM

Mark Newman and Naomi Margolin

B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza Drive, Oneonta, NY

Songwriters Circle

Wed, May 1 @ 7:00PM

Mark Newman Band

The Cutting Room, 44 East 32nd Street, New York, NY

Mark performs with Jeff Lake and more

Fri, May 10 @ 7:00PM

Mark Newman Band

Jamey's House of Music, 32 S. Lansdowne Ave. , Lansdowne, PA

May 16th - 19th

Mark Newman

Montauk Music Festival

Wed, May 22 @ 7:00PM

Mark Newman Band

Beau's Bar, Greenlawn, NY

Fri, May 31 @ 7:00PM

Sailin' Shoes

The Warehouse, Amityville, NY

TBD

Mark Newman with Kerry Kearney

My Fathers Place, Roslyn, NY

Tribute to Robert Johnson

Mark Newman is a well traveled and in demand professional whose musical prowess has taken him around the world several times over; working alongside many soul, blues, and rock greats of our time including John Oates (Hall & Oates), Jim McCarty (The Yardbirds), Willy DeVille (Mink DeVille), Sam The Sham, Bobby Whitlock (Derek and the Dominos) and Sam Moore (Sam & Dave), as part of these bands Mark has shared the stage with stars such as Sting, Elvis Costello, Travis Tritt and Carla Thomas as well.

As an opening act, Mark and his original band have played many dates with acts like Delbert McClinton, Les Dudek, The Doobie Brothers, Don Felder of The Eagles, David Bromberg and many others. Mark is currently touring intermittently with The Hitmen as well as with The Blues Project (led by original drummer Roy Blumenfeld) and his own original project, internationally.

A multi stringsman, Mark has mastered electric/acoustic/lap steel guitar as well as the mandolin and dobro. Past music releases include the singles "Fill Up My Tank", "At The Border" which was originally written with the struggles people were experiencing fleeing the war in Ukraine in mind, but is also inspired by the millions of people all around the world trying to escape oppression and hunger on an ongoing basis, "Tulsa", a song and video created in remembrance of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, and "From Me To You", a cover of the Janis Ian song for her Better Times Project of 2020.

His most recent studio album, "Empirical Truth" was the 2019 Winner of The Long Island Blues Society Best Album Category, and represented the NY area in competition at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis. Earlier records include 2006's "Must Be a Pony", 2010's "Walls of Jericho", and 2015's "Brussels" - a live acoustic-driven EP.