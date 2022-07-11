Mark Duda to Release Debut Album 'Bodega Flowers'

MARK DUDA is a New York City-based artist and storyteller who sings, plays guitar, and writes great rock and roll songs. MARK DUDA shines on his debut full-length album BODEGA FLOWERS, which journalist and musician Phil Mitchum praises as a "transformative album from a generational songwriter."

Pre-save the new album here.

Set for release July 29, 2022, BODEGA FLOWERS is an emotional journey packed with characters, experiences, and swagger straight from Manhattan's lower east side. MARK DUDA seamlessly blends all of the NY flavors he's soaked up over the years, from Dion to Lou Reed, The NY Dolls, the Dead Boys, and beyond, bringing his own signature update to the New York rock and roll sound and continuing to forge the musical identity he first introduced with his Month of Sundays EP from 2017.

A singer/songwriter above all else, MARK DUDA is influenced by Dion, Buddy Holly, Lou Reed, David Bowie, and Willie Nile. These influences are effortlessly delivered through the glam rock lens he grew up with, and shine through on BODEGA FLOWERS. Just as Jesse Malin emerged from the glam punk of D Generation to carve out his niche as an important voice for New York singer-songwriters, MARK DUDA is now bringing his own unique voice to the scene.

Over his storied career, MARK DUDA has collaborated with rock and roll royalty from New York and beyond. Recent collaborations include legendary guitarists Cheetah Chrome (Dead Boys), Jake Cinninger (Umphrey's McGee), Pat Travers, and Steve Hackett (Genesis). Mark has also recorded with bassist Kenny Aaronson (Billy Idol, Joan Jett), bassist Kasim Sulton (Todd Rundgren, Joan Jett), drummers Bobby Rondinelli (Black Sabbath, Blue Oyster Cult) and Thommy Price (Joan Jett, Billy Idol), and saxophone legend Arno Hecht (Dion, Rolling Stones).

BODEGA FLOWERS was executive produced by MARK DUDA and produced by Jimi K. Bones (Blondie, Joan Jett, Jonas Brothers, Willie Nile.) Jimi's crisp production and arrangements perfectly showcase Mark Duda at his finest. Two-time Grammy nominee Kostadin Kamcev served as both recording and mastering engineer for BODEGA FLOWERS, while also contributing keys.

BODEGA FLOWERS proudly features the legendary rhythm section of Kasim Sulton (bass) and Thommy Price (drums), collaborating here for the first time in 30 years! Jimi K. Bones further energizes the record with his guitar playing and background vocals. Arno Hecht (Dion, Rolling Stones) returns to play saxophone on several songs, and Johnny Pisano (Willie Nile) sings backing vocals throughout the record. Cynthia Longley Richards, who was featured on Month of Sundays, returns to the band to play cello on several songs, and Joan Chew (Lez Zeppelin) contributes keys.

Before recording 2017's Month of Sundays, MARK DUDA gained wide recognition as the front man for New York hard rockers The Handful. The Handful have released four full-length albums since 2004, including Sons of Downtown in 2015, which was Mark's first collaboration with Cheetah Chrome, and also features Mark in a duet with Cherie Currie of Runaways fame.

Other releases with The Handful include Second Hand Smoke, Palmistry, and Wooden Indian on which Mark wrote, sang, and played guitar. Mark is also the lead vocalist for Rome, Italy-based band Mad City Rockers, who released the album Black Celebration in 2009, and handles guitar and vocals for contemporary heavy rockers August Fire. Mark continues to write and record for himself and with other groups.

BODEGA FLOWERS includes eleven brand new original MARK DUDA songs that are sure to make a fan of anyone who loves New York style rock and roll and is looking for something new to add to their rotation!