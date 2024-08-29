Marion Raw Shares 'You Gotta' New Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mexico City/LA-based singer-songwriter Marion Raw shares a dark and beautiful new single "You Gotta". This track envelops listeners in a rich, melancholic atmosphere with its dark, brooding undertones. Despite its somber mood, the song's soft, ethereal vocals provide a hauntingly beautiful contrast.



Marion on the track, "Within the infectious unfolding of this song, I move through the messy journey of love's pursuit. A path that winds through shadows of deceit and betrayal, yet still beckons us deeper. And in the chorus, a defiant urge: to claim this search as our own, to fight for love's persistence, to care for its insistent pulse.For in the end, it's not the truth we seek, but the tender ache of our own humanity, seen for what it is, in love."

Marion Raw Bio

Marion Raw has a multidisciplinary background as a singer-songwriter and visual artist. Combining worlds like rockabilly, garage, home cassette recordings and tears turned into powerful songs, Marion Raw has created her own musical and visual universe, which is expressed in both Spanish and English.



Born in Mexico City, Raw has spent her life migrating between Mexico, the US and the UK. After changing her focus from art to music, she formed the band Love La Femme with which she stepped on important stages and paved the way for her to develop her own unique identity. After closing the cycle with Love La Femme, Marion began her career as a solo artist.



Drawing from her multifaceted biography, her work focuses on identity, family, and of course, finding love in all the wrong places. She is an artist who unapologetically threads multiple genres into her own tapestry of lo-fi tunes.



Forever cocooned in her Mexican heritage, her sound carries the imprint and influence of the cultures that shaped her.

Comments