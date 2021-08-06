Marina Unveils 'Venus Fly Trap (Sofi Tukker Remix)'

Platinum-selling artist MARINA is celebrating today's release of a laidback, piano-forward SOFI TUKKER remix of her Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land track "Venus Fly Trap." "Venus Fly Trap (SOFI TUKKER Remix)" is available now via DSPs and streaming services HERE.

"This is one of our favorite remixes we've ever done," says SOFI TUKKER. "It is one of those songs where, when we were working on it, we just let it keep running and turned it up cuz it's so fun to listen to. Marina's lyrics and melody are incredible. It was an honor to remix."

SOFI TUKKER, the genre-defying duo of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, is celebrated for their inclusive and global perspective on electronic music as well as their work's themes of liberation, unity, and self-empowerment. Their debut single "Drinkee" was nominated for a Best Dance Recording Grammy® in 2017, which was followed by a Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy® nomination for their debut album Treehouse in 2019. Their commitment to equality and fostering community while recombining the pillars of dance music into exciting new shapes has established them as a singular act.

The brand-new SOFI TUKKER remix follows MARINA's vibrant "Venus Fly Trap (Kito Remix Ft. Tove Lo)," available now HERE. "Venus Fly Trap" is a self-assured track accompanied by a mesmerizing official video which sees her surveying multiple eras of video vixens, streaming now via YouTube HERE.

MARINA is also set to embark on the Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land Tour, set to get underway February 2nd, 2022 at San Francisco, CA's The Masonic and then travel through early March (see itinerary below). Dates include New York City on February 25th and Los Angeles on March 9th. Due to high demand, a second New York City date has been added for February 26th. Previously TBA, the Dallas, TX venue has been announced as The Factory In Deep Ellum. For complete details and ticket and VIP availability, please visit marinaofficial.com/tour. ­­­

ANCIENT DREAMS IN A MODERN LAND marks MARINA's fifth studio album and first full-length release since 2019's acclaimed LOVE + FEAR. The self-penned new album - which sees MARINA co-producing five tracks alongside songwriter/producer James Flanigan (Dua Lipa, Carly Rae Jepsen, Hayley Kiyoko) and GRAMMY® Award-nominated producer/multi-instrumentalist Jennifer Decilveo (Andra Day, Bat For Lashes, Hinds) - includes such recently released tracks as "Man's World," "Purge The Poison," and "Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land," all available now via DSPs and streaming services.

Listen here: