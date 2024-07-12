Marianas Trench Shares New Single 'I'm Not Getting Better'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-platinum-selling Canadian pop-rock band Marianas Trench, has shared their brand new single “I’m Not Getting Better”, out now via 604 Records / Warner Music Canada. The song, which corresponds to the third plot point featured in Joseph Campbell’s “The Hero’s Journey”, is about the fear or insecurity that causes a hero to refuse their call to adventure – and what it takes to get past that.

“I’m Not Getting Better” comes on the heels of the undeniably catchy “Lightning and Thunder” and “A Normal Life,” a track about knowing you were meant for something more. “A Normal Life” was the band's first new studio release since their acclaimed 2019 album, Phantoms. All three new tracks will appear on the band’s highly-anticipated forthcoming album, which is slated to be released later this summer.

Fans can look forward to seeing Marianas Trench live this fall on their 2024 North American tour. The Force of Nature Tour will kick off on September 12th and make stops across the US and Canada, including shows in Anaheim, Dallas, Orlando, Nashville, New York, Chicago, Denver, and more, culminating with the tour's final stop in the band's hometown, Vancouver, BC.

Tickets for The Force Of Nature Tour are on sale now and available at www.marianastrench.net, with VIP packages available here.

Since their 2006 debut album, Fix Me, Marianas Trench have consistently raised the musical bar both in the studio and with their explosive live shows around the globe. Amongst their many accomplishments, the Vancouver-based four-piece band composed of Josh Ramsay, Matt Webb, Mike Ayley and Ian Casselman, has earned two certified double-platinum records, one platinum record, a certified gold-selling record and triple-platinum digital singles. They have also been awarded the 2013 JUNO Award for Group of the Year and achieved several chart-topping radio hits including “Stutter,” “Fallout,” and “Who Do You Love.”

Marianas Trench US Tour Dates:

September 12 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall ^

September 14 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues ^

September 15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ^

September 17 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues *

September 18 - Houston, TX - House of Blues *

September 20 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues *

September 21 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre *

September 22 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works *

September 24 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore *

September 25 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground *

September 27 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza *

September 28 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza *

September 30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore *

October 1 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues *

October 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian Theatre *

October 4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom *%

October 5 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone *

October 7- Buffalo, NY - Electric City *%

October 8 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

October 9 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues *

October 11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave *%

October 12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore *

October 13 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral *%

October 15 - Denver, CO - Summit *

October 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot *

October 18 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre #

October 19 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom #

Marianas Trench Canadian Tour Dates:

November 16 - Halifax, NS - Light House Arts Centre **

November 18 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick **

November 20 - Montreal, QC – MTELUS **

November 22 - Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre, Southam Hall **

November 23 - Kitchener, ON - Centre In The Square **

November 25 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall **

November 26 - London, ON - Centennial Hall **

November 29 - Windsor, ON - Caesars Windsor Colosseum **%

November 30 - Toronto, ON – HISTORY **

December 3 - Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium **%

December 4 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre **

December 6 - Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre **

December 7 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall **

December 9 - Medicine Hat, AB – Co-op Place **%

December 10 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre **

December 12 - Vancouver, BC – Orpheum **

^ - Grayscale and Piao

* - Cassadee Pope and Piao

# - Girlfriends and Piao

** - LØLØ

% - Not A Live Nation Date

