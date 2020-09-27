Mariami Releases New Single 'Miss The Show'

Stream "Miss The Show" on Spotify or Apple Music.

The indie artist Mariami took her musical career from her home country of Georgia to New York and now is ultimately based in Los Angeles. She is a progressive songwriter with musical roots in traditional Georgian Church music inspiring the Indo- European melody behind her music. She was slated to tour this year and had a show at Rockwood Music Hall up until the pandemic disrupted those plans. Like many other artists now, she's taken this opportunity to live stream and support independent venues such as Rockwood Music Hall through donation-supported streaming. Mariami released her first single since 2017 today and is excited to see what the future holds.

Her new single "Miss The Show" encompasses the message of tapping out just as fear kicks in, and is inspired from the heels of a breakup. Being inspired by the disruptions with 2020, Mariami speaks to all as we are all "Missing The Show" which is beautifully unfolding before us. She sheds light on the positives of this trying time through her artwork by stating "If only, we'd stop and start running so hard and so fast, we'd realize we have everything we need right before us." She hopes that this single will define what is truly important to us, and the importance of taking time for those around us instead of the fanatical idea of running a race throughout life.

Stream "Miss The Show" on Spotify or Apple Music.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You