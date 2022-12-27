Mariah the Scientist Releases New Single 'Christmas in Toronto'

On Sunday, Atlanta-based R&B singer-songwriter Mariah the Scientist released her newest single just in time for the holidays, "Christmas in Toronto."

"Christmas in Toronto" is a slow-tempo, melodic song that follows Mariah reflecting on and yearning for a bittersweet past relationship, memories of which are brought up by spending the holidays in Toronto. The stripped-down instrumentals allow Mariah's voice to truly shine on the track and leave listeners full of emotion.

"Christmas in Toronto" follows on the heels of recent single "Bout Mine," a sultry track that chronicles Mariah yearning for clarity in a complicated situationship. Both tracks prime what is to come on Mariah's highly-anticipated 2023 album release.

The latest singles follow Mariah's 2022 EP Buckles Laboratories Presents: The Intermission. The four-song release, like all of Mariah's music, shows her innate ability to craft catchy-yet-relatable songs about the complicated nature of modern love. The EP has over 13 million streams including single "Spread Thin" which is currently gaining viral momentum, generating over 5 million streams in the last month alone.

Earlier this year, Mariah embarked on her headlining "The Experimental Tour," playing renowned venues such as New York City's Webster Hall as well as international venues across Europe. Additionally, she performed sets at several major festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Rolling Loud Toronto, and more.

She just wrapped her latest run with Rod Wave on his "Beautiful Mind Tour," hitting major arenas across the US, before concluding on December 21st at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena.

ABOUT MARIAH THE SCIENTIST

Mariah Buckles didn't always dream of being your favorite R&B artist. She initially set her sights on pursuing pediatric anesthesiology at St. Johns University, before she was encouraged to change paths to follow her inherent talent for performing. In 2018, she did just that and emerged as Mariah The Scientist.

Proclaimed as "...one of modern R&B's realest talkers, as well as one of its most vivid storytellers..." by Pitchfork, Mariah's innate ability to articulate the complexities of modern relationships in her catchy, relatable songs has captivated listeners across the globe. Her indelible debut project To Die For was released in January of 2018, followed by her first full-length album, Master, in 2019 both released on RCA Records.

The follow up project RY RY World, released in July 2021 debuted at #2 on Apple Music's R&B album chart and received recognition from Cardi B, Demi Lovato, Latto and more. The project included features from Young Thug and Lil Baby.

In March 2022, she released her acclaimed four-track EP Buckles Laboratories Presents: The Intermission, which has been streamed over 20 million times to date on Spotify alone. The EP earned praise from The FADER hailing Mariah "...writes tender, complicated stories about modern love..."

The EP's third track, "Spread Thin," has gained viral momentum with over 14 million plays on Spotify and over 50 million video views to date on TikTok using the song. Following the release, she embarked on her lauded and sold-out "Experimental" international headline tour in support of the EP.

Most recently, Mariah released the first new singles "Stone Cold" and "Bout Mine" from her highly anticipated album coming in 2023. This will be the first independent release for her. Mariah is currently on the "Beautiful Mind Tour" with Rod Wave and Toosii, playing to crowds at major arenas across North America. In 2023, Mariah the Scientist is preparing to open herself up to more people than ever before-- and she hopes listeners will discover themselves in the process, too.

