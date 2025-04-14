Mariah Carey To Release Expanded Editions of 'The Emancipation of Mimi' Album for 20th Anniversary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mariah Carey is continuing the 20th anniversary celebration of her iconic, multi-platinum 10th album, The Emancipation of Mimi, with a 20th anniversary suite of definitive, expanded deluxe releases of her modern classic.

Arriving May 30 via Def Jam Records/UMe, the marquee release of The Emancipation of Mimi (20th Anniversary Edition) collection is a gorgeous, limited edition 5LP vinyl box set, personally compiled by Mariah to bring together the musical world she created, and continues to create, around this masterwork.

As elaborate as it is all-encompassing, this ultimate fan-must have combines the original album and beloved tracks from the Ultra Platinum Edition, such as the hit single “Don’t Forget About Us,” “Makin’ It Last All Night (What It Do),” “Secret Love,” and “Sprung,” with dozens of bonus tracks, spanning from Emancipation era dance remixes, artist collabs, instrumentals, acapellas, and edits, culled from various CD singles and maxi singles, to brand new remixes by the likes of KAYTRANADA and Esentrik.

Housed in a beautiful slipcase, the expansive 5LP vinyl collection features exclusive packaging with a 28-page booklet with stunning photos of Mariah as well as a personal letter from the legendary singer to her fans about the significance of this unprecedented album in her extraordinary career. A deluxe 2LP vinyl set will also be available.

Ahead of the release, fans can watch the visualizer for longtime fan KAYTRANADA’s simmering and sultry spin on “Don’t Forget About Us,” below.

An extended Digital Deluxe Edition of The Emancipation of Mimi (20th Anniversary Edition) will also be available on May 30 with an exclusive selection of songs from the box set plus additional tracks exclusive to digital. The 45-track comprehensive 5LP box will include a slew of previously unreleased musical treats guaranteed to excite both longtime fans and those just discovering Mariah’s genius, highlighted by the long-awaited, fan-requested official release of “When I Feel It,” a standout song originally intended for The Emancipation of Mimi but ultimately unreleased due to sample clearance issues; Mariah’s 2021’s inspired late night jam session, “We Belong Together (Mimi’s Late Night Valentine’s Mix); and Mariah’s unforgettable performance of “Don’t Forget About Us” / “We Belong Together” from the 2024 American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special, the first of many 20th anniversary festivities around The Emancipation of Mimi. Other unreleased treasures include “We Belong Together (Instrumental),” “Shake It Off (Acapella),” and “Circles (Acapella).”

Soaring to No. 1 with more than 404,000 copies sold in its first week of release, The Emancipation of Mimi was Mariah’s first album since 1997’s Butterfly to debut at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, ultimately becoming the best-selling album of 2005 in the U.S with nearly five million units sold. Globally, it was the world's second best-selling album of the year and it reached the top five in Canada, Denmark, France, and Japan. The Ultra Platinum Edition, released in November 2005 with several new tracks, including the towering “Don’t Forget About Us,” would keep the album in the top 5 for many more months and give Mariah her 17th No. 1 hit, trying her with Elvis Presley for the most No. 1 singles by a solo artist (a record she’d eventually surpass). Collectively, the two albums would earn her ten GRAMMY Award nominations: eight in 2006 for the original release (the most received by Mariah in a single year), including the big three: Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year (“We Belong Together); and two in 2007 for the Ultra Platinum Edition. In 2006, Mariah took home trophies for Best Contemporary R&B album and Best R&B Song and Best Female Vocal Performance for “We Belong Together.”

ABOUT MARIAH CAREY

Mariah Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to date and 19 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles (18 self-penned), more than any solo artist in history. Her memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times Best Seller list. A two-time Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominee and an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Carey is a multi-hyphenate singer, songwriter, and producer who has been recognized with five Grammy Awards (and 34 nominations), ten American Music Awards (and 39 nominations), three Guinness World Record titles, Billboard’s “Artist of the Decade” Award, Billboard’s “Icon Award,” the World Music Award for “World’s Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium,” the Ivor Novello Award for “PRS for Music Special International Award,” and BMI’s “Icon Award” for her outstanding achievements in songwriting, to name a few. As the globally recognized “Queen Of Christmas,” Carey’s beloved 1994 yuletide hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has become one of the longest-charting singles in any genre, spending 65 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100. In 2015, she was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and in 2023, Carey became one of the first 13 recipients of the BRIT Billion Award for surpassing one billion streams in the United Kingdom.

Photo credit: Markus Klinko & Indrani

Comments