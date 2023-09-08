Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Live Music & Unreleased Songs

Carey will also release a mini documentary behind-the-scenes of "Dreamlover," which will also be released in 4k.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

Grammy-winning and best-selling female recording artist of all time Mariah Carey has dropped the 30th anniversary edition of her debut album, "Music Box."

The the new reissue includes unreleased tracks, mixes, live audio, and remastered audio with "My Prayer," "Hero (2009 Version)," "Anytime You Need A Friend (Extended Mix)," and "Music Box (Acapella)." A remastered version of "Mariah Carey Live at Proctor's Theatre" is also part of the release.

Carey will also release a mini documentary behind-the-scenes of "Dreamlover," which will also be released in 4k.

"I’ll never forget creating this record, fully immersing myself in the music that would change my life and connect me with YOU, the lambily, in a way that bonded us forever," Carey said in a social media post.

Listen to Mariah Carey's "Music Box: 30th Anniversary Edition" here:

More than any solo artist in history, Mariah Carey has more than 200 million albums sold to date and 19 billboard hot 100 #1 singles.

Carey, an inductee to the songwriters hall of fame, is a singer, songwriter & producer recognized with multiple Grammy awards, numerous American Music Awards, three Guinness World Record titles, Billboard's "Artist of the Decade" Award, Billboard's "Icon Award," the World Music Award for "World's Best-selling Female Artist of the Millennium," and more. She recently made her Broadway producing debut with Some Like It Hot.



