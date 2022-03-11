Maren Morris Shares New Song 'Nervous'

Tickets for Grammy-winning superstar Maren Morris' North American headline tour are on sale now-purchase here. Kicking off in June with dates through the end of this year, The Humble Quest Tour includes stops at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, New York's Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl, the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater and more-see full routing and supporting acts below.

Additionally, Maren unveils a new song, "Nervous." Written by Maren, Jimmy Robbins and frequent collaborator and The Highwomen bandmate Natalie Hemby, the track is taken from her forthcoming album, Humble Quest, out March 25 on Sony Music Nashville's Columbia Nashville imprint-pre-add/pre-save it here.

"Nervous" is the third offering from Humble Quest, following "Circles Around This Town," which broke Amazon Music's record for most streams for a country song debut by a female artist and was praised by Rolling Stone for its "ambling groove that's unhurried and bolstered by a grunge-lite guitar riff" and "Background Music," which Billboard called a "lovely, dusky ballad" that "highlights the best of her R&B/country blend."

Maren began writing the songs on Humble Quest in the beginning of the pandemic as a series of major life changes unfolded-new motherhood, an upended career, the death of beloved friend and collaborator Michael Busbee and more, further compounded by lockdown. She felt control over life quickly slipping until she had an epiphany-she was never in control in the first place. This inspired her to reckon with the concept of humility as she thought about how the goal of appearing humble puts artists, especially women, in a box with unrealistic demands. Humble Quest documents Maren's journey to redefining humility on her own terms as a grounded state of understanding one's own truth rather than the capacity to appear authentic to others.

Produced by frequent collaborator Greg Kurstin (Adele, Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters) and written alongside her husband Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Jimmy Robbins, Natalie Hemby, Laura Veltz and Jon Green on Busbee's piano, Humble Quest is Maren's most genuine collection of songs, tracing her journey to embrace the imperfections in her life through snapshots of her rises and falls, overshares, lullabies, wine-soaked conversations with one old friend and a final goodbye to another one. "Am I humble enough now?" Maren asks herself sometimes. "Maybe. Or maybe I still haven't found it yet. Or maybe, who cares as long as your friends and, most importantly, you know what your heart is all about? But here's to taking the quest to find out."

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

March 8 - Houston Rodeo - Houston, TX

April 29 - Stagecoach - Indio, CA

May 7 - iHeart Country Festival - Austin, TX

May 20 - Hangout Fest - Gulf Shores, AL

June 9 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC*

June 10 - Rabbit Rabbit - Asheville, NC*

June 11 - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion - Portsmouth, VA*

June 16 - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC*

June 17 - Live Oak Bank Pavilion - Wilmington, NC*

June 18 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Atlanta, GA*

June 23 - CMAC - Canandaigua, NY*

June 24 - KEMBA Live! Outdoor - Columbus, OH*

June 25 - The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park - Cincinnati, OH*

July 7 - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater - Bridgeport, CT*

July 8 - Leader Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA*

July 9 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH*

July 14 - TD Pavilion at the Mann - Philadelphia, PA*

July 15 - Stage AE Outdoors - Pittsburgh, PA*

July 16 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON*

July 21 - Starlight Theatre - Kansas City, MO*

July 29 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY†

August 4 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD‡

August 5 - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica - Cleveland, OH‡

August 6 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre - Detroit, MI‡

August 10 - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago, IL§

August 11 - Saint Louis Music Park - St. Louis, MO§

August 12 - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN§

August 13 - BMO Harris Pavilion - Milwaukee, WI§

August 16 - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater - Vail, CO**

August 18 - TBA - Salt Lake City, UT**

August 19 - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden - Boise, ID**

August 20 - Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater - Missoula, MT**

August 23 - Wine Country Amphitheater - Walla Walla, WA**

August 26 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR††

August 27 - King County's Marymoor Park - Seattle, WA††

August 28 - McMenamins Edgefield - Portland, OR**

September 15 - Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA**

September 16 - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA**

September 17 - The Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA**

September 23 - Arizona Federal Theater - Phoenix, AZ**

October 13 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA†

October 19 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO**

October 21 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN**

October 28 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX†

December 2 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN‡ ‡

* with Brent Cobb

† with Ruston Kelly

‡ with Joy Oladokun

§ with Natalie Hemby

** with Lone Bellow

†† with Brittney Spencer

‡ ‡ with Brittney Spencer and Ruston Kelly