Marco Pavé Releases Working Culture Challenge 'Gold Grind'

"Gold Grind" follows the high-octane opening track “Dirty Benz,” a celebration of unwavering work ethic that operates on multiple levels.

Marco Pavé has released "Gold Grind" today, the second video from his upcoming Crossroads EP, out October 30.



"The 'Gold Grind' video is a trip of my mind in 2017 or the mind of anyone who is brainwashed to think that resting is wasting time," says Pavé. "While it may seem sweet at first glance, trust and believe that you never know what someone is really going through when they are on their grind."



"Gold Grind" follows the high-octane opening track "Dirty Benz," a celebration of unwavering work ethic that operates on multiple levels.



Crossroads EP solidifies Pavé's place in the league of rappers like Big K.R.I.T. and Isaiah Rashad who synthesize the sprawling and iconic Southern Hip-Hop tradition. Every Southern city has its own distinctive hip hop flavor that has evolved out of its local history, culture, scenes, and slang, as well as the way it incorporated hip hop with blues, soul, funk, and other styles. Defined by Pavé's uncompromising blend of Tennessee grit, swagger, and substance, which lands somewhere between Kendrick Lamar and Memphis legend Project Pat, Crossroads should appeal to any true Southern rap aficionado.



The October 30th event, Soundtrack for Life: An evening for Sync Licensing, Music Supervision, & Film Composing, will explore the world of film but through the lens of music. Sponsored by Georgetown University and Critical Frequencies, the event will shine a light on the world of film supervision, and discuss how impactful sync licensing can be for artists. Music supervisors, Kier Lehman and Morgan Rhodes will discuss their careers and how they chose the perfect music for films and composer Carlos Simon will expand on his role as a film composer and how it works with supervision. The event will close with performances from DC Native Beau Young Prince, LA-based composer, and violinist Jason Yang and Pavé. The event is free with a suggested donation and will take place at 6pm ET on Twitch. More info and RSVP at Eventbrite.



"My mission is to spread the lesson of creativity, spread the lesson of believing in yourself," Pavé says. "But in the midst of taking care of yourself, I want people to think about how their story can be told without trying to get to a destination."

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You