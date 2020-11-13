Already the songs on the album have nearly 15 Million streams with the previously released single “Summer Clothes” nearing 13 Million streams.

Today, New York/Nashville songwriter Marc Scibilia releases his new album 'Seed of Joy.' Written after the loss of his father and inspired by the joy of welcoming his daughter into the world, Scibilia finalized 'Seed of Joy' in 2020. Already the songs on the album have nearly 15 Million streams with the previously released single "Summer Clothes" nearing 13 Million streams.

Listen to 'Seed of Joy' here: https://tonetree.ffm.to/seedofjoyalbum.

In a recent interview with The East Nashvillian Scibilia spoke about how despite the pandemic, he's managed to make this year "one of the best seasons" of his life and find "transcendence in tragedy." They described the album as "an examination and celebration of life's exquisite beauty and sadness. Experienced through both beginnings and endings, it describes a circle whose joys and sorrows can only be completely appreciated together, in totality."

Last night, Scibilia debuted songs from the album at a socially distant live show at Nashville's City Winery and via the Mandolin live streaming service. Attendees had the opportunity to hear the new album in full for the very first time last night.

Recent singles "How Many Times" and "This Dream" showcase Scibiia's lyrical depth and heartfelt vocals, earning praise from Relix who called the music "stirring" and "poignant" as well as NPR Music who added "This Dream" to their New Music Friday playlist.

'Seed of Joy' is also available for purchase as a limited run of vinyl. Fans can order 'Seed of Joy' on vinyl here: https://marcscibilia.square.site/product/seed-of-joy-vinyl/20

