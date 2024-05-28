Man With a Mission Unveil UK & European Headline Tour Dates

General sale will commence on Friday 31st May at 10am BST /11am CEST
Japanese superstars MAN WITH A MISSION have announced a headline UK & European tour for summer 2024. The new dates announced include their largest UK headline show yet, at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on August 31st 2024, followed by dates in Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin and Koln in September.
Tickets are available now via Powered by Crunchyroll pre-sale and general sale will commence on Friday 31st May at 10am BST /11am CEST. All tickets are available to purchase HERE.
The ‘Kizuna no Kiseki’ powered by Crunchyroll tour celebrates the release of the band’s recent single ‘Kizuna no Kiseki’, which was also the opening theme song for the Crunchyroll 2023 anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba –Swordsmith Village Arc- and features Japanese star milet also on additional vocals.
The new dates are preceded by ‘Kizuna no Kiseki’ powered by Crunchyroll dates across North America and Mexico throughout June and July.
MAN WITH A MISSION are one of the most successful rock bands in Asia today. The half man, half wolf collective consist of Tokyo Tanaka (vocals), Jean-Ken Johnny (guitar, vocals, rap), Kamikaze Boy (bass), DJ Santa Monica (DJ), Spear Rib (drums). They regularly sell out arenas across their homeland and have also completed sold-out headline tours of the UK, Europe and US. MAN WITH A MISSION have been a part of major cultural moments in Japan and beyond. Their songs have sound tracked numerous films, TV shows, video games, sporting events, TV commercials and more.
June
25th – New York, Irving Plaza
27th – Chicago, House Of Blues
29th – Morrison, Red Rocks Amphitheatre
30th – Denver, Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
July
2nd – Los Angeles, Hollywood Palladium
5th – Mexico, Pabellón Deste
August
31st – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
September
1st – Amsterdam, Melkweg
4th – Paris, Le Trianon
5th – Berlin, Astra Kulturhaus
7th – Koln, E-Werk
Videos