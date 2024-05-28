Man With a Mission Unveil UK & European Headline Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Japanese superstars MAN WITH A MISSION have announced a headline UK & European tour for summer 2024. The new dates announced include their largest UK headline show yet, at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on August 31st 2024, followed by dates in Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin and Koln in September.

Tickets are available now via Powered by Crunchyroll pre-sale and general sale will commence on Friday 31st May at 10am BST /11am CEST. All tickets are available to purchase HERE.

The ‘Kizuna no Kiseki’ powered by Crunchyroll tour celebrates the release of the band’s recent single ‘Kizuna no Kiseki’, which was also the opening theme song for the Crunchyroll 2023 anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba –Swordsmith Village Arc- and features Japanese star milet also on additional vocals.

The new dates are preceded by ‘Kizuna no Kiseki’ powered by Crunchyroll dates across North America and Mexico throughout June and July.

MAN WITH A MISSION are one of the most successful rock bands in Asia today. The half man, half wolf collective consist of Tokyo Tanaka (vocals), Jean-Ken Johnny (guitar, vocals, rap), Kamikaze Boy (bass), DJ Santa Monica (DJ), Spear Rib (drums). They regularly sell out arenas across their homeland and have also completed sold-out headline tours of the UK, Europe and US. MAN WITH A MISSION have been a part of major cultural moments in Japan and beyond. Their songs have sound tracked numerous films, TV shows, video games, sporting events, TV commercials and more.

MAN WITH A MISSION ‘KIZUNA NO KISEKI’ Powered by Crunchyroll

TOUR DATES

June

25th – New York, Irving Plaza

27th – Chicago, House Of Blues

29th – Morrison, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

30th – Denver, Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

July

2nd – Los Angeles, Hollywood Palladium

5th – Mexico, Pabellón Deste

August

31st – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

September

1st – Amsterdam, Melkweg

4th – Paris, Le Trianon

5th – Berlin, Astra Kulturhaus

7th – Koln, E-Werk

Comments