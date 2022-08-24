Maisy Kay Releases 'Emotionally Unavailable' Single

Fast rising avant-pop visionary Maisy Kay has released her dreamy new single "Emotionally Unavailable." Inspired by experiences dating in the digital world and embracing synth-pop maximalism, "Emotionally Unavailable" reflects on if we're just using the phrase to protect ourselves from getting hurt while imagining what a world closed off from emotions would really look like. Watch the campy, fun music video that hides a chilling twist behind bright melodies and is equal parts Clueless and The Silence of the Lambs below.

"That song came from thinking about how my generation has a hard time connecting with our feelings, and how social media has changed the way we date and treat other people," shares Maisy on the inspiration for the song. "I was making a joke about how I'd been labeling myself emotionally unavailable, but then I started questioning whether I was just using that as an excuse or if it was really true."

Magnifying the most intimate emotions into songs that contain entire worlds, "Emotionally Unavailable" follows Maisy's recently released single Karma is a Bitch Like You," a darkly explosive middle finger to anyone who has ever done you wrong that arrived with a vengeful, gloriously goth video. Maisy also recently released a remix of "Scared Together" and, with more music on the way, is perfecting the "sad banger" - pairing feel-good pop perfection with melancholy lyrics and hiding sadness just beneath her music's danceable surface.

Working with industry titans such as Timbaland, Tiesto, Billy Idol, Rodney "Darkchild" Jenkins, and Max Martin protégé Lukas "LULOU" Loules, Maisy creates left-of-center pop that elegantly warps reality into something much more fantastical. Catching the attention of Avatar director James Cameron for singing in Na'vi (the fictional language from the movie franchise) on viral hit "The Storm," Maisy was asked to write an entire album for the film's sequel - recording 12 songs in Na'vi and 12 in English with a 92-piece orchestra at Abbey Road.

Set to make her own distinct mark with her nostalgic, R&B-laced dance-pop, Maisy was plucked from obscurity for her talent and dropped in LA where she honed her craft and found her voice - going from English schoolgirl to LA songstress with over 100 million cumulative streams.

An artist with no limit to her radiant imagination, Maisy features on soundtracks to acclaimed video games like Lorelai and has sung in Latin, French, Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese to relate to as many people from as many different backgrounds as possible while contributing spellbinding vocals and sharply poetic Japanese lyrics to pop artist Anly's #1 Spotify viral hit "Distance." Currently on the cover of Rollacoaster, Maisy has received acclaim from Wonderland, Interview Magazine, Flaunt, Hollywood Life, Popdust, Popmatters, Idolator, and more.

Watch the new music video here: