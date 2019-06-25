Mahalia Announces 'Love & Compromise' Tour

Breakout star Mahalia has unveiled the 'Love & Compromise' tour, which accompanies the announcement of her highly anticipated debut album 'Love and Compromise' due September 6th. The tour will see the songstress perform across Europe and North America. It begins in Detroit, MI on September 22nd, followed by a string of dates across America and Canada before heading back to the UK for some of her biggest shows to date, including a date at London's prestigious Roundhouse on November 25th. The songstress will then head out to Europe for several dates, which include stops in Norway, France, Germany with more to be announced. US tickets go on sale Friday, June 28th at 10am local time.

Having also recently concluded her sold-out UK/European tour and a support slot on Ella Mai's US tour, BRIT Award nominee Mahalia also announced details of her highly anticipated debut album 'Love & Compromise' last month. The record is set for global release on September 6th and includes two of her previous hit singles 'I Wish I Missed My Ex' and 'Do Not Disturb'.

As an artist signed at just 13, 'Love & Compromise' is the rich fruit of Mahalia's developmental journey thus far. On her debut LP, Mahalia's playfully infectious spirit intertwines with her youthful charisma, idiosyncratic storytelling and consciousness - attributes that have set her apart from her peers and seen her become one of the UK's most-loved rising stars. Production and writing turns come from the likes of Sounwave (Kendrick, St. Vincent, Schoolboy Q), DJ Dahi (Drake, Pusha T), Sam Dew (Zayn, Taylor Swift) and Pop Wansel (Ariana Grande, Alessia Cara) as well as long-time collaborator Maths Time Joy. The record is executively produced by Felix Joseph who helps create the perfect sonic backdrop for Mahalia to shine and the result is a future-classic.

The Leicester native enjoyed an incredible 2018, quickly becoming one of the year's most exciting breakthrough artists. She rode fast in her own lane, winning YouTube's inaugural 'One To Watch' list and soon after became the only musician to be tipped for the BRIT's Critics Choice Award and the BBC Sound Poll shortlists in the same year. Mahalia found success via her uncompromising, buoyant songs such as 'Sober,' her debut single which was released in the summer of 2017, and 'One Night Only', a single which was taken from her hotly acclaimed 2018 EP 'Seasons'.

MAHALIA

LOVE & COMPROMISE US TOUR DATES

SEPTEMBER

22 Detroit, MI Shelter

23 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall

24 Minneapolis, MN 7th Street Entry

27 Vancouver, BC Biltmore Cabaret

28 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

29 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre

OCTOBER

01 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

02 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst Atrium

03 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre

05 Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room

06 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar

09 Dallas, TX House of Blues

11 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Festival

12 New Orleans, LA The Parish

13 Atlanta, GA Afropunk Festival

15 Washington, DC Union Stage

16 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry at The Fillmore

18 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

20 Montreal, QC Le Belmont

21 Toronto, ON Mod Club

23 Boston, MA The Sinclair





Related Articles View More Music Stories