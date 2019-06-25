Mahalia Announces 'Love & Compromise' Tour
Breakout star Mahalia has unveiled the 'Love & Compromise' tour, which accompanies the announcement of her highly anticipated debut album 'Love and Compromise' due September 6th. The tour will see the songstress perform across Europe and North America. It begins in Detroit, MI on September 22nd, followed by a string of dates across America and Canada before heading back to the UK for some of her biggest shows to date, including a date at London's prestigious Roundhouse on November 25th. The songstress will then head out to Europe for several dates, which include stops in Norway, France, Germany with more to be announced. US tickets go on sale Friday, June 28th at 10am local time.
Having also recently concluded her sold-out UK/European tour and a support slot on Ella Mai's US tour, BRIT Award nominee Mahalia also announced details of her highly anticipated debut album 'Love & Compromise' last month. The record is set for global release on September 6th and includes two of her previous hit singles 'I Wish I Missed My Ex' and 'Do Not Disturb'.
As an artist signed at just 13, 'Love & Compromise' is the rich fruit of Mahalia's developmental journey thus far. On her debut LP, Mahalia's playfully infectious spirit intertwines with her youthful charisma, idiosyncratic storytelling and consciousness - attributes that have set her apart from her peers and seen her become one of the UK's most-loved rising stars. Production and writing turns come from the likes of Sounwave (Kendrick, St. Vincent, Schoolboy Q), DJ Dahi (Drake, Pusha T), Sam Dew (Zayn, Taylor Swift) and Pop Wansel (Ariana Grande, Alessia Cara) as well as long-time collaborator Maths Time Joy. The record is executively produced by Felix Joseph who helps create the perfect sonic backdrop for Mahalia to shine and the result is a future-classic.
The Leicester native enjoyed an incredible 2018, quickly becoming one of the year's most exciting breakthrough artists. She rode fast in her own lane, winning YouTube's inaugural 'One To Watch' list and soon after became the only musician to be tipped for the BRIT's Critics Choice Award and the BBC Sound Poll shortlists in the same year. Mahalia found success via her uncompromising, buoyant songs such as 'Sober,' her debut single which was released in the summer of 2017, and 'One Night Only', a single which was taken from her hotly acclaimed 2018 EP 'Seasons'.
MAHALIA
LOVE & COMPROMISE US TOUR DATES
SEPTEMBER
22 Detroit, MI Shelter
23 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall
24 Minneapolis, MN 7th Street Entry
27 Vancouver, BC Biltmore Cabaret
28 Seattle, WA The Crocodile
29 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre
OCTOBER
01 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
02 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst Atrium
03 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre
05 Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room
06 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar
09 Dallas, TX House of Blues
11 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Festival
12 New Orleans, LA The Parish
13 Atlanta, GA Afropunk Festival
15 Washington, DC Union Stage
16 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry at The Fillmore
18 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg
20 Montreal, QC Le Belmont
21 Toronto, ON Mod Club
23 Boston, MA The Sinclair