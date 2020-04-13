Maggie Koerner Featured On NPR World Cafe April 14

World Cafe will be broadcasting a four song performance with Maggie Koerner on Tuesday, April 14, 2020!

The Shreveport bred, New Orleans artist is not just a powerful voice, she is an all-out tour-de-force. On her Concord Records debut, Koerner is lyrically honest and eloquent and even through pain, the album is a collection of deep, psychedelic soul, filtered with the swampiness of the bayou she calls home. Produced by Rob Kirwan (Hozier, PJ Harvey) and recently heard on Grey's Anatomy, this is an artist to watch out for.

Radio/Live Stream: World Cafe can be heard on over 200 radio stations nationwide. To listen live online, please visit the WXPN Philadelphia stream at 2pm ET at XPN.org by choosing WXPN from the 'Listen Live' drop-down at the top of the page or visit the carriage http://wx.pn/wcstations to check their local station's Program Schedule for the World Cafe broadcast time.





