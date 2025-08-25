Magdalena Bay to Release 'Imaginal Disk' Full-Album Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Magdalena Bay’s sophomore LP Imaginal Disk was released one year ago on August 23. In celebration of the anniversary, the band has teased the release of the long-awaited album movie.

Directed by Amanda Kramer and written and edited by the band’s Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin, the film elaborates on the world of the album. Magdalena Bay revealed elements of the story in the videos for “Death & Romance,” “Image” and “That’s My Floor,” as well as in their performance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and on the road on the Imaginal Mystery Tour. Further details of the film and its release are forthcoming.

“On this day, the anniversary of the record, we’d like to formally announce and acknowledge the existence of a full album movie,” says the group. “Surely our most ambitious undertaking thus far, this thing will be done at some point… soon… and we will share more information imminently.”

Written and produced in full by Tenenbaum and Lewin, Imaginal Disk was released to critical acclaim last year via Mom+Pop Music. The album found Magdalena Bay selling out every date of their North American and European/U.K. headline tours.

The group continues on the road with further headline dates and festival performances across North America in September. Stops include Los Angeles’ Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Austin City Limits, III Points Festival, Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy, Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway and more. See full routing below and get tickets HERE.

Magdalena Bay is the duo consisting of Mica Tenenbaum (vocals, producer, songwriter) and Matthew Lewin (producer, songwriter). The two first met at an after-school music program in Miami where they grew up, bonding over shared musical influences and eventually starting a prog rock band Tabula Rasa. That band broke up, but when Tenenbaum and Lewin crossed paths again in college, they reconnected with the goal of making something closer to pop music that blends retro and futuristic elements under the moniker Magdalena Bay.

They released a series of EPs leading up to their critically acclaimed debut album, Mercurial World, in 2021 and went on to sell out their multiple headline tours, play numerous festivals around the world—including Coachella and Lollapalooza, tour with Billie Eilish, Charli xcx, Caroline Polachek, Flume and collaborate with Grimes, Lil Yachty, JIHYO, Blu DeTiger and more.

IMAGINAL DISK TRACK LIST

1. She Looked Like Me!

2. Killing Time

3. True Blue Interlude

4. Image

5. Death & Romance

6. Fear, Sex

7. Vampire in the Corner

8. Watching T.V.

9. Tunnel Vision

10. Love Is Everywhere

11. Feeling DiskInserted?

12. That’s My Floor

13. Cry for Me

14. Angel on a Satellite

15. The Ballad of Matt & Mica

IMAGINAL MYSTERY TOUR DATES

September 18—San Francisco, CA—The Warfield

September 20 + 21—San Francisco, CA—Portola Music Festival

September 22—San Diego, CA—The Observatory North Park

September 23—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre

September 24—Anaheim, CA—House of Blues

September 26—Los Angeles, CA—Fairbanks Lawn at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

September 27—Los Angeles, CA — Fairbanks Lawn at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

September 29—Seattle, WA—Showbox SoDo

September 30—Vancouver, BC—The Orpheum Theatre

October 1—Portland, OR—McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

October 3-5—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits

October 5—Dallas, TX—House of Blues Dallas

October 7—Indianapolis, IN—Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

October 8—Nashville, TN—Marathon Music Works

October 10—Austin, TX—Emo’s

October 10-12—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits

October 12—Oklahoma City, OK—The Criterion

October 14—Houston, TX—House of Blues Houston

October 15—New Orleans, LA—The Fillmore New Orleans

October 17—St. Petersburg, FL—Jannus Live

October 17-18—Miami, FL—III Points Festival

October 20—Atlanta, GA—Coca-Cola Roxy

October 21—Raleigh, NC—The Ritz

October 22—Norfolk, VA—The NorVa

October 24—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 25—Washington, DC—The Anthem

October 26—Philadelphia—The Filmore