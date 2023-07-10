Madonna Plans to Begin World Tour in October Following Health Emergency

The "Celebration Tour" was intended to begin this Saturday, July 15.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

Madonna has officialled postponed her upcoming worldwide "Celebration Tour" after being rush to the hospital because of a "serious" bacterial infection.

In her first public statement since her hospital stay, Madonna revealed that she plans to begin the world tour in Europe in October, before rescheduling the first North American leg that was intended to begin this Saturday, July 15.

Fans are advised to hold on to their tickets as they will be honored for the rescheduled show dates once they are determined, and will not need to be exchanged.

“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement,” the iconic singer wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life. My focus now is on my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

The iconic singer's manager recently revealed that she had stayed in the ICU for several days after being found "unresponsive" before being rushed to a New York City hospital. 

"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," her manager, Guy Oseary, revealed in an Instagram post.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

The Celebration Tour was originally scheduled to kick off on Saturday, July 15th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC with stops in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, New York City, and more before making its way to Europe where she was to perform in 11 cities throughout the fall. The tour was intended to return to North America in early 2024 before concluding.



