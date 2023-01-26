Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Madonna Adds Fifth London Date Following Sensational Demand

Tickets for the newly announced fifth London show in December go on sale Friday 27th January at 9am.

Jan. 26, 2023  

Madonna adds a fifth London date to her colossal The Celebration tour, returning to the U.K. on Tuesday 5th December at The O2.

Madonna, the best-selling female solo touring artist of all time, announced that The Celebration Tour has sold-out 36 shows and counting across Toronto, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris and more, with over 600,000 tickets sold.

Due to overwhelming demand, 23 new dates were added last week across North America and Europe. The global run now includes second shows in Miami, Las Vegas, Milan, Barcelona and more as well as three nights in Paris and four nights in New York, Los Angeles and a newly announced fifth night in London, with multiple added dates already sold-out.

The Celebration Tour will kick off on Saturday, July 15th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC with stops in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, and more before making its way to Europe where she will perform in 11 cities throughout the fall, including Antwerp, Copenhagen, and Stockholm, among others. The Celebration Tour will return to London to now wrap on Tuesday 5th December at The O2

Following Madonna's viral video that announced the tour earlier last week, the response has been outstanding, with fans looking forward to seeing the best-selling female solo touring artist of all time perform her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40 plus years in a live setting.

Building off the excitement of last week's announcement, Madonna has turned directly to her fanbase as she builds out her Celebration Tour setlist, asking her fans "What song would you like to dance to at my show?" on her social platforms.

The Celebration Tour will offer a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue across all dates on the global tour.

Tickets for the newly announced fifth London show in December go on sale Friday 27th January at 9am at madonna.com

Tickets for previously announced shows are avalaible at madonna.com.

American Express© Cardmembers can get access to tickets from Friday 27th January, head to  ticketmaster.co.uk/americanexpress and don't miss your chance to see Madonna live on stage! Terms and Conditions apply

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, exclusive access to a behind the scenes tour, group photo on-stage, pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

Sat Jul 15 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena - SOLD OUT
Tue Jul 18 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena - SOLD OUT
Wed Jul 19 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jul 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center - - - On sale Jan. 27/23
Tue Jul 25 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena - - - On sale Jan. 27/23
Thu Jul 27 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center - - On sale Jan. 27/23
Sun Jul 30 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center - - On sale Jan. 27/23
Wed Aug 02 - Cleveland, OH - - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - - On sale Jan. 27/23
Sat Aug 05 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena - - On sale Jan. 27/23
Mon. Aug 07 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena - - On sale Jan. 27/23
Wed Aug 09 - Chicago, IL - United Center - - SOLD OUT
Thu Aug 10 Chicago, IL - United Center
Sun Aug 13 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena - - - SOLD OUT
Mon Aug 14 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena - - - SOLD OUT
Sat Aug 19 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre - - SOLD OUT
Sun Aug 20 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre - - SOLD OUT
Wed Aug 23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden - SOLD OUT
Thu Aug 24 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden - SOLD OUT
Sat Aug 26 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden - SOLD OUT
Sun Aug 27 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 30 - Boston, MA - TD Garden - - - SOLD OUT
Thu Aug 31 Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sat Sep 02 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena - - On sale Jan. 27/23
Tue Sep 05 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena - - - On sale Jan. 27/23
Thu Sep 07 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena - - SOLD OUT
Sat Sep 09 - Miami, FL - Miami-Dade Arena - - SOLD OUT
Sun Sep 10 Miami, FL - Miami-Dade Arena
Wed Sep 13 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center - SOLD OUT
Thu Sep 14 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Mon Sep 18 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center - SOLD OUT
Tue Sep 19 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Thu Sep 21 - Austin, TX - Moody Center - - SOLD OUT
Fri Sep 22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Wed Sep 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena - - SOLD OUT
Thu Sep 28 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena - SOLD OUT
Sat Sep 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena - SOLD OUT
Sun Oct 01 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
Wed Oct 04 - San Francisco, CA Chase Center - SOLD OUT
Thu Oct 05 - San Francisco, CA Chase Center - SOLD OUT
Sat Oct 07 - Las Vegas, NV - - T-Mobile Arena - - SOLD OUT
Sun Oct 08 - Las Vegas, NV - - T-Mobile Arena

THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE DATES

Sat Oct 14 - London, UK - The O2 - - SOLD OUT -
Sun Oct 15 - London, UK - The O2 - - SOLD OUT
Tue Oct 17 - London, UK - The O2 - - SOLD OUT
Wed Oct 18 London, UK - The O2 -
Sat Oct 21 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis - - SOLD OUT
Sun Oct 22 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis
Tue Oct 24 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena - - SOLD OUT
Sat Oct 28 - Stockholm, SE - Tele2 Arena -
Wed Nov 01 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi - - - SOLD OUT
Thu Nov 02 Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Nov 06 - Lisbon, PT - Altice Arena - SOLD OUT
Sun Nov 12 - Paris, FR - - Accor Arena - - SOLD OUT
Mon Nov 13 - Paris, FR - - Accor Arena - - SOLD OUT
Sun Nov 19 Paris, FR - - Accor Arena - On sale Jan. 27/23
Wed Nov 15 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena - - SOLD OUT
Thu Nov 23 - Milan, IT - - Mediolanum Forum - - SOLD OUT
Sat Nov 25 - Milan, IT - - Mediolanum Forum - - SOLD OUT
Tue Nov 28 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena - SOLD OUT
Fri Dec 1 - - Amsterdam, NL - - Ziggo Dome - - SOLD OUT
Sat Dec 2 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
Tues Dec 5 - London, U.K. - The O2 - - On Sale Jan 27/23

Additional dates are in bold.



