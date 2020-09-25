Madison Cunningham Releasing 'Wednesday' EP Nov 6

Listen to her cover of "No Surprises" below.

GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter and guitarist Madison Cunningham confirms a new EP, Wednesday, a collection of cover songs. The EP is set for release November 6 via Verve Forecast; listen to "No Surprises" (Radiohead cover) below.

"I challenged myself at the beginning of last year to learn and post a cover song every week as a way to stay inspired both in writing and preforming," Cunningham explains, "What started as a fun prompt, cracked something open in me and stayed for good, freeing me up in the areas I tend to be too cautious in. After weeks and weeks of this, I decided to release four of these songs as an E.P. of interpretations, in hopes that they would bring comfort to people in the same way they for did me during this painful year."

Wednesday follows the release of Cunningham's critically acclaimed debut LP, Who Are You Now, which was nominated for "Best Americana Album" by the Recording Academy at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Cunningham regularly shared performances of various covers for her Weekly Wednesday Covers series via her YouTube page; watch HERE.

Listen to "No Surprises" here:

Photo Credit: Claire Vogel

View More Music Stories Related Articles