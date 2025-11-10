Maddox Batson to Embark on Worldwide Tour Set in Early 2026

The Maddox Batson Live Worldwide Tour 2026 kicks off in the United States before heading to Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Norway and Sweden.
Billboard’s youngest male artist to appear on 21 Under 21, Maddox Batson, has set a 46-show world tour. The Maddox Batson Live Worldwide Tour 2026 kicks off in the United States before heading to Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Norway and Sweden.
Maddox Batson’s pre-sale begins Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 12 p.m. local time here. Spotify pre-sale kicks off Thursday, Nov. 13 at 12 p.m. local time, and public on-sale occurs on Nov. 14 at 12 p.m. local time.
“A lot of people might not remember I got my start on TikTok Live, so this tour name is a nod to those early days,” Batson shares. “We love bringing our live shows to fans – it’s crazy to me that it now means we’re playing around the world. What a blessing to share this journey and new music with y’all!”
Batson’s 2026 tour will donate $1.00 from every North American ticket sold to Music Will, the largest music education nonprofit program for schools in the United States. Through its innovative modern band curriculum, Music Will expands student participation in school music programs and helps drive long-term academic, social and emotional growth.
Citi is the official card of the Live Worldwide Tour in the United States. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 11 at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday, November 13 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
Baylee Lynn, Jenna Davis, Just Jayne and Timmy McKeever will support Batson’s 2026 tour on various dates. Batson recently wrapped his 29-city I Need A Truck Tour along with supporting Lainey Wilson’s Whirlwind Tour on select dates. This summer, he also released the single, available to stream below.
Feb. 17 | Ft. Lauderdale, FL | Revolution Live
Feb. 18 | St. Petersburg, FL | Jannus Live
Feb. 20 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy
Feb. 21 | Augusta, GA | Bell Auditorium
Feb. 22 | Macon, GA | Macon City Auditorium
Feb. 28 | Allentown, PA | Archer Music Hall
March 1 | Montclair, NJ | The Wellmont Theater
March 4 | Stamford, CT | The Palace Theatre
March 6 | Syracuse, NY | Landmark Theater
March 7 | Schenectady, NY | Proctors Theatre
March 8 | Providence, RI | The Strand Ballroom & Theatre
March 11 | Montreal, QC | Beanfield Theatre
March 12 | Toronto, ON | The Danforth Music Hall
March 14 | Buffalo, NY | Buffalo Riverworks
March 15 | Cleveland, OH | The Agora
March 18 | Detroit, MI | Royal Oak Music Theatre
March 20 | Chicago, IL | The Salt Shed
March 21 | Madison, WI | The Sylvee
March 22 | Minneapolis, MN | The Fillmore Minneapolis
March 26 | Calgary, AB | Grey Eagle Event Centre
March 28 | Vancouver, BC | Vogue Theatre
March 31 | Portland, OR | Crystal Ballroom
April 1 | Seattle, WA | The Showbox
April 3 | Sacramento, CA | Channel 24
April 4 | San Francisco, CA | The Fillmore
April 8 | Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern
April 11 | San Diego, CA | The Observatory North Park
April 16 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Complex
April 18 | Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren
April 19 | Albuquerque, NM | Revel Entertainment Center
April 22 | Austin, TX | ACL Live at The Moody Theater
April 24 | Houston, TX | Bayou Music Center
April 26 | Tulsa, OK | Cain’s Ballroom
April 29 | St. Louis, MO | The Factory at The District
May 3 | Nashville, TN | The Pinnacle
May 12 | Dublin, IE | 3Olympia Theatre
May 13 | Glasgow, UK | SWG3 Galvanizers
May 15 | Manchester, UK | Manchester Academy 2
May 16 | London, UK | O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
May 19 | Cologne, DE | Die Kantine
May 20 | Amsterdam, NL | Paradiso Amsterdam
May 21 | Hamburg, DE | Gruenspan
May 23 | Oslo, NO | Vulkan Arena
May 24 | Stockholm, SE | Fryshuset Klubben
Maddox Batson began gaining notoriety covering songs from Zach Bryan, Red Clay Strays, and more before starting to write his own songs. He released his deluxe EP First Dance (The After Party) in May, and more recently, wrapped his 29-city I Need A Truck Tour and released the new track “Coincidence.” Batson also made his debut appearance at Stagecoach Music Festival in 2025.
Photo Credit: Aaron Meighan
Videos